Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Odds Update: Can The Cavs Win It All?

This article is part of our Ohio Betting News series.

Approaching the midpoint of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been a surprise to many. They have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference and have only two home losses this season. While it is still early, can the Cavs win it all?

Below, we will discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Finals odds update and if they have the potential to win it all.

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Odds Update

The Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Finals odds fell in early November when they lost five games in a row. Despite winning 12 of their past 17 games, the Cavs' odds to win the NBA Finals haven't rebounded.

Currently, the Cavaliers' NBA Finals odds sit at +2500. This means a $100 bet on the Cavs to win the NBA Finals would return $2,500, if they do win it all.

The nice part about the Cavaliers' NBA Finals odds falling is that Cleveland fans can get a better value on them right now. With Ohio sports betting coming on January 1st, there's no doubt many fans in Cleveland will put a wager on their team to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

Ohio Sports Betting Pre-Live Offers To Bet On The Cleveland Cavaliers

With Ohio sports betting finally launching on January 1st, there isn't much waiting time left.

Can The Cavs Win It All?

Sitting at third in the Eastern Conference, many are asking if the Cavs can win it all. In short, yes, the Cavaliers should absolutely be respected, but let's take a closer look.

The big offseason acquisition was Donovan Mitchell, who has been terrific as a leader for Cleveland. He averages nearly 30 points per game for the Cavs, while a young frontcourt protects the rim and rebounds well.

In this currently form, it is unlikely that the Cavs can win the NBA Finals. However, with the team playing well and having many strong pieces, Cleveland could be a trade or two away from being looked at as a direct competitor to the Bucks or Celtics in the East.