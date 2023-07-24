Draft with a View: The Top 10 Rooftop Bars to Elevate Your 2023 Fantasy Football Draft

Let's elevate the annual fantasy football draft event by ditching the living room and heading to the stunning rooftops that grace our cities. RotoWire brings you the top 10 rooftop bars across the country, where you can enjoy your draft with a view.

High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291

If you've ever dreamed of drafting a winning fantasy football team while sipping cocktails and watching the sun dip beneath the Pacific Ocean, then this is the spot for you. Overlooking Venice Beach, this venue provides not just an ocean view, but also a VIP area that can be reserved for larger parties. They're known for their drink specials and attentive service, so you can stay focused on the draft. Just be careful not to get too distracted by the beach volleyball games below. The Lounge also offers a Fantasy Draft Special—discounted pitchers of their signature cocktails and local craft beers.

Virtue Rooftop

3378 Canton Rd #018, Marietta, GA 30066

Atlanta's fantasy football enthusiasts swear by Virtue Rooftop for its stunning city views and chic atmosphere. The VIP area is large enough for your league and offers a selection of craft beers that even the pickiest hop-head would love. Virtue offers VIP bottle service alongside private cabanas that can be reserved for your draft party. Their signature drink, the "Fantasy Fizz," is a crowd-pleaser with a Southern twist.

POV Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

With views of the White House, Washington Monument, and Lincoln Memorial, you'll feel like a President making executive decisions on draft picks. The sliders are a perfect match for their signature cocktails and just remember, no politics at the draft table! Offering a 360-degree view of the capital's landmarks, POV has private areas to hold your draft. Plus, their draft day special includes a shareable pitcher of "Hail Mary Bloody Mary" that comes highly recommended.

London House Bar

85 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

Looking over the Chicago River, this rooftop bar will have you feeling on top of the world - or at least the Windy City. Their VIP area is the perfect setting to dig into your draft and their drink specials are as unpredictable as a Hail Mary pass. With three levels of indoor and outdoor space, finding a private area for your draft will be easy. Their "Fantasy Flight" drink special—four select draft beers in tasting sizes—complements the football draft spirit perfectly.

Sparrow at The Dalmar

299 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Sparrow offers a VIP areas offer privacy for your league, making it the perfect spot to toss around some good-natured trash talk with bottle service. Their fantasy draft special "The Touchdown" is a cocktail that packs a tropical punch, ideal for toasting to your prospective victory. Here you can draft under the palm trees with a tropical cocktail in hand.

Cindy's at the Chicago Athletic Association

12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

With a panoramic view of Millennium Park, this is the perfect setting to pick your next winning team. Just remember to keep your eye on the prize and not get too distracted by the sight of "The Bean". Cindy's offers a Semi-Private Eagles Nest for your party. They offer a special "Hail Mary Mimosa Tray" on draft day to keep the team spirit high.

Percheron at The Crossroads Hotel

2101 Central St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Named after the horse breed, you'll feel like a Triple Crown winner selecting your team here. Their drink specials can help keep the costs down because let's face it, that last-place punishment can get pricey. With spacious communal tables, Percheron is great for larger leagues. They offer a "Draft Day Special" with discounted pitchers of their local craft beers.

The Nest at Thompson Seattle

110 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101

Draft while overlooking Puget Sound and you might find your strategy as fluid as the water below. Watch out for seagulls, though. They've been known to snatch poorly protected draft sheets. The Nest offers a private event space. Their "Seahawk Sour" cocktail, specially priced on draft day, is the perfect companion for those critical selection decisions.

The Ides at the Wythe Hotel

80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Offering a fantastic view of the Manhattan skyline, this spot allows you to draft like a Wall Street tycoon. Their signature cocktails are as creative as your sleeper picks. The Ides offers a semi-private area for events. Their "Fantasy Old Fashioned" is discounted on draft days and adds a touch of sophistication to the draft event.

The Rooftop at The Vendue

19 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401

Between the harbor views and craft cocktails, you'll feel as victorious as a winning touchdown dance even before your draft is finished. Just remember, "Southern charm" isn't a viable draft strategy! The Vendue offers a private event space and a unique draft day special: a bucket of local beers, aptly named the "Gridiron Bucket."

Remember, a successful draft isn't just about choosing the right players; it's about creating an unforgettable experience. Choosing a venue that offers not just a great view, but also great service, atmosphere, and of course, drinks, will make your 2023 Fantasy Football Draft one to remember. The sky's the limit with a draft party on a rooftop!

