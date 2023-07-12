Fancy Parking Lots: States With the Most Collector Cars

Collector Car Appreciation Day will be celebrated July 14, 2023. This annual celebration, which has been spearheaded since 2010 by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), raises awareness about automotive restoration and collection in America.

In honor of Collector Car Appreciation Day, let's take a look at the states with the most collector cars.

California

California has the most people of any state in the country, so it's no surprise that it also has the most classic car collectors. The Golden State's 72 classic car clubs are the most in the country, well ahead of second-place Pennsylvania's 52. California also appeals to classic car collectors by having moderate year-round temperatures in many parts of the state, and there's no shortage of money to throw around on collector cars in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, the latter of which is one of the most car-friendly cities in the U.S. The 1967 Ford Mustang is California's most popular classic car.

Florida

Florida's 47 classic car clubs are the third-most in the country. With warm weather year-round, the Sunshine State offers plenty of opportunities for classic car owners to joyride in their vehicles. Plenty of snowbirds and retirees who flock from the north for warmer weather and lower taxes have the means to purchase collector cars, such as Florida's most popular make and model: the 1969 Dodge Charger. Numerous classic car meets take place across the year in Florida, the biggest of which is the Daytona Turkey Run on Thanksgiving week.

New York

New York is remarkably similar to Florida statistically when it comes to collector cars. There's one fewer classic car club in New York, and the most popular make and model is also the '69 Dodge Charger. Car collectors have to pay larger annual registration fees for their vehicles in New York, and another fee on top of that if they are located in the Metro Commuter Transportation District. That drawback is overshadowed by the state's robust history of collector car culture, which is on display annually at a Syracuse classic car show and swap meet that draws in over 8,000 cars over three days.

Texas

Yet another state where the 1969 Dodge Charger reigns supreme, Texas offers warm weather year-round but boasts a surprisingly low number of classic car clubs for such a large state, with just 17. Still, Texas' independent streak naturally leads to a strong car culture, with many enthusiasts willing to get their hands dirty and further buff their cars through modifications. The Rock & Roll Nostalgia Car Show and Cruise in Lubbock, Texas is the premier event for car collectors in the state.

Arizona

Like Texas, Arizona is a warm-weather state home to many California transplants who craved more open roads and fewer regulations on their collector cars. The Grand Canyon State matches Texas' total of 17 classic car clubs. Arizonans can enjoy a car meet every Saturday in Scottsdale, where there's a good chance you can find the 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1, which is Arizona's most popular classic car.

Minnesota

Certain states don't make things easy on classic car collectors through regulations or fees. For instance, California's robust emission standards make some classic cars nearly impossible to take out on the open road without running afoul of the law. Minnesota doesn't rival the collector car volume of California or New York, but it makes up for a lack of quantity with quality, as it was ranked the most friendly state for classic cars in a 2020 study by specialty automotive insurer Hagerty. Minnesota scored 840 out of a possible 900 points, coming ahead of second-place Kentucky (820). Study criteria included registration, inspections, taxes, emissions tests, title requirement, road quality, traffic, and weather. Minnesotans share the love of the '69 Dodge Charger found in Florida, New York, and Texas.

