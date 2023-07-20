Fantasy Football Punishments: The Best and Worst Reasons to Avoid Last Place

Fantasy football league winners get glory, bragging rights, and often monetary prizes or trophies to boot, but sometimes there's more than just shame on the line for the last-place team. Fantasy football loser punishments add an extra layer of intrigue for teams out of the playoff picture and ensure that every manager has motivation to keep checking, which helps maintain the league's competitive balance down the stretch.

Whether the punishments below are the best or the worst largely depends on whether you're the one performing them or watching one of your buddies do it. With varying levels of commitment, the range of punishments below offers something for all levels of fantasy leagues to incorporate into their routines. If you plan to add a loser punishment to your league, make sure to lay out the terms clearly so nobody gets blindsided or has an excuse to weasel out of the punishment, and specify whether or not a playoff loser bracket will determine last place.

Get a Tattoo

This one falls on the extreme side for many, but if your league has the right mix of fearlessness and hubris, then a tattoo makes for an excellent choice of loser punishment. Whether or not the tattoo itself depicts something embarrassing, it will serve as a permanent reminder of the last-place finisher's fantasy failure. The content, size, and location of the tattoo will determine just how humiliating this punishment will be. Some popular tattoo options include simply putting the league's name and year, or a more creative design crafted by either the winner of the rest of the league collectively.

Take a Test

Even if you did well, nobody enjoyed taking the SAT or ACT in high school. Reliving the multi-hour exam as a grown adult in a room surrounded by teenagers is punishment enough, and last-place finishers hoping to avoid further embarrassment may also devote some additional time to studying for the test. High school academic aptitude exams aren't the only tests the last-place team can be subjected to. A creative alternative is testing the loser's physical ability instead by making them participate in a homemade NFL combine. Watching your friend run a 40-yard dash slower than Tom Brady or put their 3-inch vertical on display provides much more instant gratification for the rest of the league, even if reliving the ACT/SAT is a more time-consuming punishment.

Unsavory Prizes/Mementos

Like a tattoo, the idea here is to create a reminder of the last-place team's infamous fantasy season, though this one is far less invasive and doesn't have to be permanent. This concept was popularized in the TV show the league, where the last place team got a trophy with a bust of a bull's scrotum called the Sacko. Besides a wacky trophy that has to be displayed prominently, alternative "prizes" include a bedroom poster or jersey of either the first-round pick that failed their team or a star player from the rival of the loser's favorite NFL team. Commemorative license plates or phone cases could also do the trick.

24 Hours in Walmart

This one is inconvenient but requires minimal monetary cost or setup, making it a realistic choice for leagues that want to dip their toes into loser punishments rather than diving headfirst into something more onerous. Simply find a 24-hour establishment such as Walmart or Walgreens and make the loser loiter there for an entire 24-hour period. You can have them film the experience or do hourly check-ins as a bonus, and it could even be a win-win if all that exploration time helps the last-place finisher stumble upon an item they didn't know they needed. An alternative take on this punishment is simply plopping the loser on public transportation and making them take a pointless ride all the way around a train or bus route chosen by their leaguemates.

Buy the Winner Dinner

Steak leagues are already a popular concept in fantasy football. In lieu of or in addition to a monetary prize, the rest of the league takes the winner out to a nice restaurant at the end of the season and funds their entire meal. An alternative to having every participant chip in to comp the winner's meal is to put the entire burden on the last-place finisher. The champion gets a chance to order an expensive menu item at no cost to themselves, and once you factor in drinks, this could turn into quite an expensive loser punishment.

Flaunt Their Failure In Public

This one's high on the embarrassment meter but requires minimal monetary commitment and doesn't leave a permanent mark, at least not on the outside. Send the last-place finisher to a busy intersection or a public place with lots of foot traffic such as a mall, and have them hold a sign or wear an outfit depicting in humiliating detail just how bad they are at fantasy football. The rest of the league can stop by to enjoy the display as hordes of strangers learn of their friend's fantasy football futility.

