Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Now, it is officially the offseason for all 32 NFL teams, who are working hard to figure out how they will be in Super Bowl 58. The 2024 Super Bowl odds have been released for all teams, for bettors that are looking to get an early edge and possibly a great value bet on a team to win next season's Super Bowl.

2024 Super Bowl Odds

The 2024 Super Bowl odds have already been posted, so you can get your early bets in today. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the favorites to win it all, at +600. The Buffalo Bills are second in the odds, at +850. Tied for third in the odds are the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers, who are all at +900.

There are odds for all 32 NFL teams, so explore the welcome offers below and place your picks on who you believe have the best chance to win it all.

Finding The Best Value On 2024 Super Bowl Odds

The nice part about betting on the 2024 Super Bowl odds is that there is value on everyone. However, the value really picks up after the teams listed above, and there are a few that are worth the risk.

The Baltimore Ravens (+1600) and the Miami Dolphins (+3000) are two teams who could make the needed moves to become legitimate contenders this offseason, making them good value picks from the AFC. In the NFC, don't sleep on the Los Angeles Rams (+3000) or Seattle Seahawks (+6000).