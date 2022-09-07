Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet for NFL Week 1

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Many apps have been rolling out very generous welcome offers to attract new users as we approach the start of a new NFL season, but it's hard to find an offer as generous as the one that you get with Fubo Sportsbook promo code "ROTOWIRE". Fubo Sportsbook is one of the best NFL betting sites for football bettors.

Using promo code ROTOWIRE, new users can get a $1,000 risk-free bet and one free month of fuboTV. Read below for all the details on taking advantage of this fantastic offer from Fubo Sportsbook, one of the best sports betting sites available.

Get a $1,000 Risk Free Bet for NFL Week 1 with Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE

As mentioned above, not only do new users get a $1,000 risk-free bet with Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE, but they also get a free month of fuboTV, a perk that no other competitor has the ability to offer.

With access to fuboTV, you're granting yourself access to live streaming services that include CBS, ESPN, FOX Sports, and NBC, all while being able to link your Fubo Sportsbook app to the streaming service and place in-play wagers while watching.

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Fubo Sportsbook is online and operating (Arizona or Iowa), you are eligible to receive a $1,000 risk-free bet and a free month of fuboTV with Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE.

How To Sign Up with the Fubo Sportsbook promo code

Signing up to take advantage of the promotion from Fubo Sportsbook is easy. To begin, click the link below to be redirected to the Fubo Sportsbook new user registration page.

From there, you will be prompted to enter your identifying information to create an account. This includes, but is not limited to your date of birth, email address, and mailing address. Once Fubo Sportsbook verifies your identity, you will be able to enter Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE.

Once you have completed these steps, it's time to fund your Fubo Sportsbook account. From there, you are free to wager as you please. With only a 1x rollover requirement, you will have 30 days to complete the rollover, making Fubo Sportsbook one of the more generous operators with the time allowance on their welcome bonus.

Details About The Free Bet From Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE

As mentioned previously, not only does Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE get you a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on your initial wager, but you will also receive a free month of fuboTV, all for as little as $1 given the first-bet requirements.

There are only a few stipulations surrounding the risk-free bet. The first is that you must bet at least $1 on a wager with odds of -250 or longer. If the wager wins, you will be paid out as normal, but you will not receive any free bets. If it loses, however, Fubo Sportsbook will refund you in the form of bet credits that amount to the same total as your initial wager. If your first bet was $200 or less, you will receive your free bet in the form of one free-bet token. If it was more than $200, you will receive your bonus funds in $200 increments.

Regardless of how your first bet goes, you will receive a free month of fuboTV via this promotion. If you are already a subscriber, you will simply have your next month of fuboTV comped. You will receive further details via email to unlock your free month of fuboTV from Fubo Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE.