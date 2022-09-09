Iowa vs. Iowa State Week 2 Picks - Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

As legalized sports betting becomes more popular and accessible in the United States, we are seeing new sportsbooks enter the market and establish themselves quickly. An example of one of these sportsbooks is Fubo Sportsbook, which is backed by the same company that offers you fuboTV. If you find yourself in Iowa or Arizona today, you can create a new account using the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE.

By using the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE upon sign-up, you will gain access to one of the best sports betting sites available and claim an exciting welcome bonus. Not only will you get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, but you will also be rewarded with a free month of fuboTV.

With Fubo Sportsbook now live in Iowa, there is no better time to sign up and bet on Iowa vs. Iowa State Week 2 picks than this weekend with the in-state college football matchup kicking off Saturday afternoon.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Week 2 Picks To Use With Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Nothing is better than an in-state rivalry college football game, and that is exactly what we have with the clash between the Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes. Both schools took care of business in Week 1, but did so in very different ways. Iowa State showed off their offense, scoring 42 points, while Iowa's defense looks to lead their team once again this season, after a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State.

College football fans can place bets on Iowa State vs. Iowa Week 2 picks with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE. Iowa is favored by 3.5 points at home, with the total set at 41.5 points, according to Fubo Sportsbook. You can use your risk-free bet, up to $1,000, from the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE on the outright winner of Iowa State vs. Iowa, bet the spread, or even pick the over or under on the total.

The Hawkeyes got the best of the Cyclones in this matchup last season, winning 27-17. We expect a similar result this year in Iowa City, though we like the under on the point total. Sign up using the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE today to get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, and use it on Iowa -3.5 (-110) or Under 41.5 (-110), if you want to tail our Iowa State vs. Iowa Week 2 picks.

After using the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE and placing your risk-free bet, enjoy your free month of fuboTV as well.

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE Gets You A $1,000 Risk-Free Bet In Iowa

If you are in Iowa or Arizona and are at least 21 years old, you can sign up with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE and claim the sportsbook's great welcome offer. For sports bettors in other states, don't worry, Fubo Sportsbook should be expanding soon.

The Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE gifts new users two things. First, you will receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000. Second, you get a free month of fuboTV, which allows you to watch all sorts of live sports without cable.

This means you can wager up to $1,000 with your first bet on Fubo Sportsbook. If it wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket at Fubo Sportsbook. You will receive the winnings from your first bet, but you will not get any bonus credits. However, if your first wager is graded as a loss, you will be reimbursed for the amount of your bet, up to $1,000.

How To Sign Up For Fubo Sportsbook With Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE

You will want to get signed up before kickoff of Iowa State vs. Iowa this Saturday. Luckily, signing up today using the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE is a quick and simple process. Simply, follow the steps below to redeem your welcome offer.

First, click the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE link to be taken to the sportsbook's registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide some personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address. Make sure to enter the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE into the corresponding field and deposit at least $10 into your account to complete the sign-up process and active the welcome offer.

Then, make your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, thanks to the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWIRE and enjoy the game!