Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul: From YouTube to Ring

Jake Paul and Logan Paul started out as YouTubers, but their popularity has expanded beyond social media and into the ring, among other ventures. Both Paul brothers have monumental fights coming up in their respective combat sports of choice. Logan is the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) United States Championship belt holder, but the title he won from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November will be on the line this weekend at Wrestlemania XL in a three-way match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Jake's sport of choice is boxing rather than wrestling, and he's scheduled to face off in an exhibition boxing match with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20, which will be broadcast on Netflix.

The Paul brothers started out on the social media channel, Vine, a sort of precursor to TikTok, but their focus shifted to YouTube after Vine was shut down. Logan's estimated net worth is around $150 million, substantially higher than the $80 million net worth of younger brother Jake. Logan just turned 29 on Monday, while Jake is 27. Each still has his own separate YouTube channel, and both Paul brothers remain among the world's most popular content creators while performing humorous skits reliant on shock factor.

Lacing up the Gloves

When it comes to boxing, you won't confuse the Paul brothers with Canelo Alvarez or Manny Pacquiao in terms of skill, even if their bank accounts are in the same ballpark. The Paul brothers made their boxing debuts simultaneously on Feb. 3, 2018, against British YouTubers KSI and Deji Olatunji, who are also brothers. Logan's fight with KSI ended in a majority draw, while Jake defeated his foe via a fifth-round TKO. Jake Paul then committed more seriously to boxing, making his professional debut in January 2020 with a first-round TKO win over British YouTuber AnEsonGib. Paul returned to the ring in November against former NBA player Nate Robinson and emerged victorious courtesy of a second-round knockout.

Jake Paul has continued to fight big names in the ring, with boxing matches against former MMA champion Ben Askren, as well as former UFC champions Tyron Woodley (twice), Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. Paul defeated all of those opponents, with the lone loss in his career coming via split decision against English boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury. Determined to hone his boxing skills, Paul changed his approach in 2023, moving from Pay-per-view fights against quasi-celebrities to more low-key matches against professional boxers. He has since defeated American boxers Andre August and Ryan Bourland, but Paul will be back in the spotlight for his next fight against Tyson, who will be 58 by July 20. The fight will mark Paul's heavyweight debut.

Wrestlemania and the WWE

Most of Logan Paul's action in the ring these days comes from WWE wrestling rather than boxing, though Logan has a couple of notable boxing matches under his belt as well. He boxed against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in June 2021 and notched a victory over MMA fighter Dillon Danis via disqualification in 2023. Paul made his WWE debut on the April 2, 2021 episode of SmackDown, and he made a couple of additional guest appearances before signing a multi-event contract with WWE. He went on to win the United States Championship belt against Rey Mysterio on Nov. 4, 2023. Paul has subsequently defended the title against Kevin Owens, but Owens will get another crack at the United States Championship on Sunday at Wrestlemania XL in a triple-threat match against Paul and Randy Orton.

While there have been questions about whether some of the Paul brothers' boxing matches have been scripted, there's no doubt that's the case when it comes to Logan's WWE escapades. Nonetheless, the pivot to WWE has proven incredibly lucrative for the older Paul brother, as his PRIME Hydration energy drink is the "Official Hydration Drink Partner" of the WWE. Both Paul brothers have demonstrated legitimate talent and ability when it comes to combat sports, and while each is currently charting his own path, perhaps they will come face to face in the ring one day. Both Paul brothers box and an opportunity for Jake in the WWE could be coming down the line, be it as Logan's partner in a tag-team match or his opponent.

Some boxing or wrestling fans are eagerly anticipating the day the Paul brothers face each other in the ring, while others are just realizing they are two different people. Regardless of which camp you fall into, get used to hearing the Paul name, as Logan's Wrestlemania XL match and Jake's clash with Tyson are just the latest milestones in successful and multifaceted careers that seem to be nowhere near the final bell.