Kansas Sports Betting Apps - Get The Best Welcome Offers Today

Sports bettors in Kansas have long-awaited having the ability to wager on their favorite Kansas sports betting apps. Whether betting on the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas Jayhawks or another local team, betting from your own personal device makes for a top-tier user experience when watching and wagering on sports.

In this article, we take a look at the best Kansas betting apps available for users in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Betting Apps Launch September 1

Kansas bettors have had September 1 circled on their calendars for weeks, as that date signifies the launch of Kansas betting apps in the state. Legal Kansas sports betting allows for bettors in the state to place wagers on any of their favorite professional or college teams in Kansas or anywhere throughout the world.

Users can place bets on the Chiefs, Royals, Jayhawks, and many more local sports teams at the best Kansas sports betting apps starting today.

What Are The Best Kansas Betting Apps?

In the state of Kansas, there are multiple Kansas betting apps available. The key is to find the best ones for you to wager with.

Below, we ranked our top four Kansas betting apps and the welcome bonuses associated with each app.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Kansas App

Caesars Sportsbook Kansas has the best welcome bonus among all Kansas betting apps. New users that sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo code "ROTOFULL" get access to a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250. This means your first wager on the app is literally on the Caesars Sportsbook Kansas tab. If your first bet loses, Caesars Kansas will reimburse you for the full amount of your initial wager. To take advantage of this promotion, use the link below and the promo code ROTOFULL to opt into this welcome bonus.

2. BetMGM Kansas App

At BetMGM Kansas, new users can sign up for a generous welcome bonus and start playing right away with a bankroll-building offer. Use the BetMGM Kansas bonus code "ROTOBONUS" to claim this welcome offer today.

3. DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas App

Next on our top Kansas betting apps list is DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas. DraftKings KS is one of the premier sports betting apps in the world, and is known for its user experience and sleek interface. First-time users can claim the DraftKings Kansas promo code and earn free bets on the platform.

4. FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas App

FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas rounds out our top four, as it is one of the best brands in the sports betting industry. Users can sign up with the FanDuel Kansas promo code to earn free bets to build up their bankroll.

Bettors at FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas can enjoy one of the best betting apps available in the state, along with a generous welcome offer. Click the link below to claim your FanDuel Kansas welcome promotion.

Which Kansas Sports Betting Apps Are Available?

There are a handful of Kansas betting apps that are available for bettors in the state. The below is a shortlist of the apps available on September 1.

Caesars Sportsbook Kansas

BetMGM Kansas

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas

FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas

Users can sign up for each of the above sports betting apps, as each are offering their own unique Kansas betting promos. You can get thousands of dollars worth of bonuses if you sign up for each sign-up promotion, as detailed in this article.

Other Kansas betting apps that are set to launch at some point soon are PointsBet Kansas, and possibly WynnBET.