Literary Legends: Professional Athletes Turned Authors for World Book Day

Fans love hearing from professional athletes. Before the social media age, fans would typically only hear from their favorite players during interviews and television/radio appearances. In today's age, however, players can simply hop on Instagram Live and talk to their fans.

Many stars in today's age have created their own YouTube and TikTok pages as well. Fans are closer to professional athletes than ever, but these connections don't always lead to a full understanding of the athlete.

Books, although not as popular as they once were, are a way for professional athletes to get brutally honest and convey their stories to the public. Many superstars in various sports have written books, and many of their stories have caught the attention of fans. Here is a look at some of the most popular books authored by current and former professional athletes.

Kobe Bryant: The Mamba Mentality: How I Play

Kobe Bryant's book drew no shortage of attention when it was released. Kobe was obviously a great player, but it was his mindset that set him apart from other stars not just in basketball, but in all sports.

The "Mamba Mentality" helped Bryant achieve greatness. In this book, Kobe shared the secrets behind the mentality and lessons he learned during his legendary playing career.

The book is paired with famous photographs to give readers an insightful look at the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Jim Bouton: Ball Four

Jm Bouton's Ball Four was controversial when it was released. Today, many sports documentaries provide a behind-the-scenes look at various teams and players throughout the years. Bouton's book was published in 1970, though, so when he gave an in-depth look at things that occurred off the field in the MLB world -- the league was shocked.

Some say the book changed baseball. In fact, MLB's commissioner at the time even wanted Bouton to say the book was not based on facts.

Bouton enjoyed a strong career as well. He played primarily for the New York Yankees and made one All-Star team as a pitcher. However, many fans remember Bouton for his book, which is still discussed to this day.

Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth

Tyson's book is an autobiography that gives readers a look at Tyson outside of the ring. He reveals many ups and downs throughout his career.

It's an honest book without question. Tyson addresses controversies that he dealt with and gives fans the opportunity to truly understand who he is.

He's obviously remembered as one of the best boxers of all time. Tyson's issues outside of the ring led some to question if he could maintain his boxing success, however. Tyson details his journey and how he overcame various troubles in his life.

Arnold Palmer: A Golfer's Life

Arnold Palmer is remembered as one of the best golfers ever. He found consistent success on the links. Palmer's book tells the story of who he really was on and off the links.

Palmer's story begins at a young age and explains the meaningful relationship he had with his father, who played a pivotal role in helping Palmer become a legendary golfer.

The book discusses the adversity Palmer dealt with in his life and addresses the success he found in his game. Golf fans will love this book, but even non-golf fans will enjoy learning about Arnold Palmer.

Wayne Gretzky: 99: Stories of the Game

Wayne Gretzky, who wore number 99, shares the story of his legendary hockey journey in his memoir.

Gretsky is universally regarded as the best hockey player ever. He was a dominant force on the ice. However, Gretsky's book reveals the hard work it took for him to become the player that he did. It also discusses which players and people motivated Gretsky during his journey.

Fans will love receiving the opportunity to understand Gretsky on a deeper level via this book.

Deion Sanders: Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field

Deion Sanders was a star professional athlete in both football and baseball. Sanders is known for more than what he accomplished on the field, though, as he is wise and provides tremendous advice and encouragement.

Sanders' book works as a how-to of sorts, giving readers inspiration for different areas of their lives. His advice can be attributed to sports of course, but it can also be utilized in various parts of life.

He offers intriguing insights and analysis to support his advice as well. Sanders' words of wisdom will help you take the next step forward in your life.

Chris Paul: Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court

Chris Paul's book is a detailed story of how his grandfather, as he called him "Papa", helped Paul in his life journey.

Paul discussed his childhood, high school and college life, and time in the NBA. "Sixty-One" is in reference to when Paul scored 61 points in a high school basketball game to honor each year lived by his grandfather.

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever step foot on a basketball court. In this book, though, CP3 makes it clear that he would not be where he is today if it were not for his "Papa."

Andre Iguodala: The Sixth Man: A Memoir

Andre Iguodala enjoyed an impressive basketball career. He also stepped up as a Sixth Man for the Golden State Warriors during the team's dynasty.

Iguodala's memoir reflects on his time in the NBA and his life outside of basketball. He gets brutally honest in this book, addressing several hard-hitting topics in today's society.

Rafael Nadal: Rafa

Our final book in this list is from Tennis great Rafael Nadal. Nadal's memoir gives readers an in-depth look at his path to greatness on the court. It details the motivational journey Nadal had on his way to becoming one of the best players in the sport.

Nadal makes it clear that his family is his primary inspiration as well. Nadal's book is crucial for understanding who he truly is as a professional athlete.