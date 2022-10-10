This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

An AFC West matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs closes out NFL Week 5 on Monday Night Football. While this game has a 7-point spread favoring the Chiefs, anything can happen when two divisional foes face off in primetime.

To make betting on this game even more exciting, there are lots of Monday Night Football betting promos to claim from the best sports betting sites in the country.

Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos - Get These Bonus Offers For MNF Tonight

Sports bettors who are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where each of the following NFL betting sites operate are eligible to redeem any of the Monday Night Football betting promos for Raiders vs. Chiefs MNF tonight.

Here are the five best Monday Night Football betting promos. Get these bonus offers for MNF tonight by signing up via the links below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Claim a valuable welcome promotion at Caesars Sportsbook for Monday Night Football tonight. When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and deposit at least $20, you get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users at BetMGM can claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer, which gives you a $1,000 risk-free bet for MNF tonight. Deposit at least $50 to activate this promotion and claim your risk-free first bet.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Sign up at WynnBET with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get up to $200 in free bets. Depending on the state you are in will change the welcome offer you receive. You either need to bet $100 to get $100 in free bets, or get $200 in free bets in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook through our DraftKings Promo Code link to claim the bet $5, win $200 betting promo for MNF Raiders vs. Chiefs tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up through our FanDuel Promo Code link and fund your new account with at least $10 to receive a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use for MNF tonight. If your first bet loses, you get a free bet credit equal to the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,000.

How Do I Sign Up For The Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos?

The best Monday Night Football betting promos on the market are listed above. You can claim any and all of these MNF promotions when you sign up for each respective sportsbook.

Click each sportsbook's link to be redirected to its sign-up page. From there, take these steps to sign up and claim the Monday Night Football betting promos.

Provide basic personal information, so that the sportsbook can verify your identity

Enter the promo code for the respective welcome bonus, if needed

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make the initial deposit

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet (i.e. market, amount, etc.), make your initial bet accordingly

Make Picks With Monday Night Football Betting Promos Tonight

Get these bonus offers for MNF tonight by signing up for the sportsbooks above. By registering via the links in this article, you can redeem each sportsbook's welcome offer to use on NFL Week 5 picks tonight.

You can pick the Monday Night Football winner of Raiders vs. Chiefs using any of the best Monday Night Football betting promos. Another option is to use your promotional bet to pick over or under the total at -110 odds.

Regardless of how you choose to bet on Raiders vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football tonight, you can claim any and all of these MNF betting promos by following the sign-up steps above.