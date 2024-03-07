NBA Oddities: Unraveling the Strangest Stat Lines and Historic Feats

We have seen no shortage of incredible NBA stat lines over the years. Every once in a while, however, we see a stat line that almost doesn't seem real. Some of these unique stat lines led to incredible all-around performances. Others, though, were not quite as spectacular. Let's take a look at eight of the most unique stat lines in NBA history.

Victor Wembanyama's Triple-Double with Blocks

Victor Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is arguably the most exciting rookie since LeBron James, and Wembanyama is currently making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year award.

In a February game, Wembanyama recorded one of the wildest triple-doubles in the history of the sport. The San Antonio Spurs phenom led the team to a win over the Toronto Raptors after finishing the game with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks. Wembanyama added five assists and two steals for good measure, but the 7'3 phenom's 10 blocks obviously stole headlines. For those who may not be aware, triple-doubles typically consist of points, rebounds, and assists. Averaging over two blocks per game in the NBA is an incredible feat. So for Wembanyama to record 10 blocks while finishing with a triple-double is amazing without question.

Wilt Chamberlain Goes for 100 AND 25

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game is well-known among NBA Fans. It's been a subject of discussion this season, as some analysts believe a player will surpass Chamberlain's record with the recent surge of elite individual scoring performances. What people forget about Wilt's effort is that he added 25 rebounds in the Philadelphia Warriors' 169-147 victory over the New York Knicks. It was a jaw-dropping game for one of the NBA's best players of all time.

The "1-Game"

We have discussed unique but impressive performances so far. Brooklyn Nets guard CJ Watson's game in 2013 certainly falls into the unique category and nothing else. Watson, who happened to wear No. 1, finished the game with one point, one rebound, one assist, and one steal. He was surely looking to have a better overall performance, but the statistical anomaly will always be remembered.

7 Fouls in a Game?

Cal Bowdler, who played for the Atlanta Hawks, once committed seven fouls in an NBA game. The scorekeeper simply forgot to alert the officials of Bowdler's sixth foul, and he remained in the game until committing another foul, which was believed to be his sixth. It was later revealed that he actually committed seven fouls in the contest. He is the only player in the shot clock era to record seven fouls in a game. The odds of anyone surpassing Bowdler's record, barring a rule change, are extremely slim given the improvement of technology and attention to detail in today's NBA. Bowdler only spent a few years in the league but will always be able to say he owns this odd record.

Richard Hamilton Drops 14 Points…Without a Field Goal

Former Detroit Pistons star Richard Hamilton enjoyed a productive NBA career. Some nights, though, your shot simply isn't falling. Yet, Hamilton overcame one of those nights in a 2005 game in January and still managed to score a respectable 14 points. However, he went 0-10 from the field. All of Hamilton's points came from the free throw line, where he went a perfect 14-14. Detroit lost that game but Hamilton became the only player to ever lead his team in points while failing to connect on a field goal attempt.

Dennis Rodman Goes All-In on Rebounds

Dennis Rodman was known for his rebounding prowess throughout his career. Meanwhile, he wasn't much of a scorer. Still, Rodman would typically find a way to record a few baskets each game while taking care of business on the boards. In a 1993 game against the Hornets, Rodman posted a 28-rebound, 0-point stat line. Rodman, who was with the Spurs at the time, led San Antonio to the win despite not finding the bottom of the net once. His 28 rebounds were clearly impactful, though.

Committing a Turnover Without Recording a Minute?

The late Rasual Butler once pulled off a never-before-seen feat in a 2012 Raptors-Lakers game. With Toronto trailing late in the affair, Butler saw his first action of the game. He entered the contest with just over four seconds left to inbound the basketball. Butler was unable to find an open teammate and the Raptors ultimately received a five-second violation. Butler was then removed from the game and ended up not playing again, so he finished with zero minutes and one turnover. This is something that could be accomplished again. With that being said, it would be incredibly difficult to do.

Russell Westbrook's Wild Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to recording triple-doubles. In a 2019 game, Westbrook, who was with the Thunder at the time, joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to record a 20/20/20 triple-double. Westbrook finished the game with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists. He also led the Thunder to a 119-103 win over the Lakers. It was an incredible performance for Westbrook, as he did everything in his power to will OKC to the victory in the game. Westbrook's performance was indicative of the kind of superstar he was for the Thunder. He always managed to find an open teammate while helping out on the glass. Of course, Westbrook was more than capable of scoring at a high level as well. He is still a good player, but watching Westbrook in his prime was truly remarkable.

Final Thoughts

There have been other unique stat lines in NBA history. These eight instances stand out, though. Some are examples of greatness, while others are records players may not be all that proud of. Nevertheless, these players will each be remembered in NBA history for their strange stat lines. Can you think of any unique stat lines we missed in this article? Let us know in the comments section below!