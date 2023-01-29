This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We have three games remaining in the NFL season, which is sad news. The good news is that the two Conference Championship games on the schedule this weekend look outstanding. It's not often the four best teams make it to the final four remaining, but that is what we may have in these squads.

In honor of one of the biggest Conference Championship Weekends to date, we have many sportsbooks giving new users amazing NFL betting offers to sign up right now. Below, we have organized the top sportsbook promo codes being offered by the best sports betting sites for the Conference Championships, which will give you exciting boosts on your NFL betting picks for these two games.

Sign Up For NFL Betting Offers For This Weekend

With the AFC and NFL Championship Games on Sunday, we have two fantastic games to watch and profit from this weekend. It will be much easier to finish the weekend in the green when you sign up with NFL betting offers, giving yourself a larger bankroll for the Super Bowl.

To sign up and claim these welcome bonuses, begin by clicking the promo code link for the NFL betting apps you want to sign up for, which will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page. Once there, you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Finish your registration, enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit.

NFL Betting Offers and Welcome Bonuses For The Conference Championships

There are many great NFL betting offers for the Conference Championships on Sunday, and we organized the best of the bunch for you to claim before kickoff.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a bonus bet on the Conference Championships worth up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new users a first bet on Caesars for the Conference Championships, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on either Conference Championship game to instantly get $200 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to receive $150 in bet credits after your first $5 wager on the NFL Playoffs.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The NFL Playoffs WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in bonus bets when you place a $20 wager.

Bet On The Conference Championships With NFL Betting Offers

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, sign up for all of the NFL betting offers above that you like. These welcome bonuses will assist you in your NFL betting picks for the Conference Championships, helping you to build up your bankroll for Super Bowl weekend.

The DraftKings Promo Code and FanDuel Promo Code both give you bet credits after placing a first wager on the Conference Championships of $5. Combined, the two offers reward you with $350 in bet credits.

The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offers give you bonus bets, which allow you to receive your wager amount back on a losing bet.