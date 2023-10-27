No Shave November: Top States for Movember

No Shave November, or Movember, has increased in popularity over the years. What began as a fun time for guys to simply grow a mustache has turned into a message.

The website movember.com describes the month as a time to connect.

"Movember is our time to unite," the website states on its home page. "To take on mental health, suicide, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. And you coming along for the ride only makes us stronger."

Today, we will be taking an in-depth look at No Shave November and seeing which states truly participate in it.

States that are all in for "Movember"

In the USA in general, the term "Movember" gets its most traction during mid-to-late October -- and of course, during November. It doesn't receive many search results during the remainder of the year, but it's a hot topic once fall rolls around.

So which states/subregions search for the word the most? The following table breaks down the five states/subregions that most frequently look up the term "Movember."

Using Google Trends, we gathered data to determine the states/subregions that have been most interested in the term over the past 30 days, past 12 months and past five years.

Past 30 days Past 12 months Past 5 years 1. Vermont 1. Massachusetts 1. District of Columbia 2. Idaho 2. District of Columbia 2. Massachusetts 3. Montana 3. North Dakota 3. Alaska 4. Delaware 4. New Hampshire 4. New Hampshire 5. Massachusetts 5. Minnesota 5. Connecticut

Does everyone in Massachusetts just happen to have a mustache? The state appeared in each list on the table. They check in at number five in terms of Movember interest over the past 30 days but lead the way in interest over the past year.

Over the past five years, only the District of Columbia had more interest in Movember. Speaking of the District, it made two appearances on the list. Movember has been a hot topic over the past year and five years, but perhaps it has cooled over the past month.

Not everyone searches for that specific term though. Let's take a look at searches for "No Shave November."

Top "No Shave November" Searches

Past 30 days Past 12 months Past 5 years 1. South Dakota 1. Nebraska 1. Alaska 2. Rhode Island 2. New Hampshire 2. Nebraska 3. District of Columbia 3. Idaho 3. North Dakota 4. New Hampshire 4. Montana 4. Connecticut 5. Delaware 5. Mississippi 5. New Jersey

Only Delaware made an appearance for both No Shave November and Movember over the past 30 days. There were no repeats from the past 12 months, but Alaska and Connecticut made appearances on both tables for the past five years.

So what does this tell us?

First off, different parts of the country use different terminology not just for this subject, but for many different things. So it is not surprising to see a number of differences between No Shave November and Movember.

It's clear that more central and East Coast states tend to search for these specific terms. Additionally, many smaller states seem to be more invested. California, New York, Texas and Florida did not make any appearances on either table.

To complete our data analysis, since many large states haven't been mentioned, we took a look at the states/subregions with the least amount of web searches for these topics.

States/Subregions with Fewest "Movember" and "No Shave November" Searches

Movember

Past 30 days Past 12 months Past 5 years 1. Georgia T1. Mississippi 1. Montana 2. North Carolina T1. Maine T2. Louisiana 3. Ohio 2. New Mexico T2. Wyoming T4. South Carolina T3. Arkansas T2. Arkansas T4. Florida T3. South Carolina T3. Mississippi/South Carolina

No Shave November

Past 30 days Past 12 months Past 5 years 1. Pennsylvania 1. Utah 1. Hawaii 2. California 2. West Virginia 2. District of Columbia T3. Massachusetts T3. Nevada T3. Louisiana T3. Florida T3. Alabama T3. California T3. Texas T4. Virginia/Louisiana T4. Vermont/Florida/Maryland

It should be noted that these rankings change quite frequently. There are millions of web searches every hour that can scatter the data.

Still, these tables provide us with an understanding of which states/subregions are more and less interested in Movember and No Shave November.