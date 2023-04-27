Odds On Where Aaron Rodgers Will Live After Being Traded To The Jets

Now that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has landed with the New York Jets, he'll need a place to rest his head during the season.

Of course, the Jets play their home games in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and have their training facility in Florham Park. With so many great neighborhoods for Rodgers to choose from, in both New York and New Jersey, there are lots of options as to where the new Jets' QB could live.

Here are the odds on five possible places where Rodgers might live while with the Jets this upcoming season.

Manhattan (+125)

Loaded with scenic views and all types of luxury apartments, Manhattan is home to many wealthy celebrities and athletes. The city is known for its great restaurants and exciting nightlife, two things that could have some pull for the four-time NFL MVP.

He's also recently been rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, and this could be a big factor in where Rodgers winds up living. If she has any say, he could very well find himself living the big-city life.

Even if Rodgers doesn't end up living in Manhattan, we will probably see him at a Knicks or Rangers playoff game at Madison Square Garden for his grand introduction to the city that never sleeps.

Hoboken/Jersey City (+250)

Just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, on the Jersey side, are Hoboken and Jersey City.

They both offer some incredible views of the NYC skyline, and have become extremely popular over the last couple of decades. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning even set up shop in Hoboken, at the W Hotel. Jersey City also features the tallest building in New Jersey, right along the Hudson River at 99 Hudson, so that's a possible destination for Rodgers as well. And don't worry about the smell wafting over from Bayonne -- you'll get used to it.

Jersey Shore (+500)

Pauly D, The Situation, Snooki … and Rodgers? Hey, don't rule it out just yet. Rodgers is a California guy and loves the beach -- the Jersey Shore could feel like a home away from home. If his new girlfriend loves the exciting nightlife of Manhattan, wait until she takes a stroll down the Seaside Boardwalk and gets a big stuffed teddy bear when her man throws a football through one of those swinging tires. Now, that's true love!

Brooklyn (+1000)

If Rodgers doesn't mind living amongst the largest hipster population in America, Brooklyn could be the place for him. The BK would be quite a commute each day to Florham Park for practice and East Rutherford on game days, but this borough has more character than any of the others. Brooklyn is loaded with great restaurants, including the pizza at Lucali, and you can't imagine they'd make the new Jets' quarterback wait 90 minutes for a table.

The Jets Facility (+5000)

Rodgers was introduced to the New York media on Wednesday at the Jets training facility. It was reported that Rodgers was so comfortable around the grounds, that he was walking around without his shoes on in a meeting room with coaches. Since this is Rodgers' first season with Gang Green (pun intended), he'll probably be spending plenty of time around the facility getting to know the playbook and all of his teammates and staff. If anything else, the rent there will surely be a lot cheaper than the previous four options.