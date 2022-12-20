Ohio State Odds To Win National Championship: OSU vs. Mich Round 2?

This article is part of our Ohio Betting News series.

The Ohio State Buckeyes snuck their way into the College Football Playoff, meaning their hopes for a National Championship are still very much alive. Also alive is a possibility of revenge over the Michigan Wolverines. But first, the Buckeyes stare down behemoth in the Georgia Bulldogs.

Below, we will discuss Ohio State's National Championship odds this year. We also have organized the top Ohio sports betting pre-live offers that you can claim today that will give you a bonus for the state's sports betting launch in January.

Ohio State's Odds To Win The National Championship Sit At +360

While the Ohio State Buckeyes did barely sneak into the College Football Playoff, there is no doubt that this is one of the best teams in the country. In fact, they may be favorites against both Michigan and TCU. However, since they play Georgia in the first game, Ohio State's odds to win the National Championship are a bit longer.

The Ohio State odds to win the National Championship currently sit at +360. This means a $100 bet would return $360, if the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoffs.

While Ohio sports bettors can't bet on these odds yet, legalized sports betting will be coming to the state very soon.

How To Bet On Ohio State National Championship Odds In Ohio

Ohio sports betting is set to launch on January 1, 2023. This means that if Ohio State defeats Georgia, Ohio bettors will be able to place a wager on the Ohio State odds to win the National Championship before the big game.

For now, bettors in Ohio can sign up and claim these pre-live betting offers.

The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS pre-live offer gives you $200 in free bets for launch day. You can use these free bets on the Ohio State odds to win the National Championship.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX to receive a $100 free bet for launch day as well as and entry into a drawing for Cavs tickets!

The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code offer gives you $200 in free bets and a free entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

The Ohio betting pre-live offers with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link gives you $100 in free bets for the launch on New Years Day.

The PointsBet Ohio Promo Code pre-live offer is a unique one, since it gives you five second chance bets worth up to $100 each as well as $200 in bet credits.

Claim all of these pre-live offers to give you hundreds in free bets on launch day, which is January 1st.

Will We See OSU vs. Michigan Round 2?

As soon as fans saw that Ohio State and Michigan both made the College Football Playoff on separate sides of the bracket, the thought of a rematch was too exciting to ignore.

We could see OSU vs. Mich Round 2, after Michigan got one over on their Big Ten rivals during the Big Ten regular season. The Buckeyes were embarrassed at home, and they surely would like a rematch in the National Championship.

Michigan is a -295 favorite to defeat TCU, while Ohio State is a +220 underdog against Georgia. If the Buckeyes pull off an upset over the reigning national champs, Michigan is expected to do their part in order to give us a rematch, which would be very exciting.