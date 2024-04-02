Pickleball Frenzy: States with the Top Pickleball Communities Revealed

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports today. It's a game that almost anyone can play, with the hype surrounding it increasing at a rapid pace.

The sport has actually been around since the 1960's. It is similar to games such as tennis, but much easier to play. Additionally, it can be played indoors or outdoors.

Although it has been around for a while, pickleball has been garnering more interest over the past few years. In fact, pickleball is picking up steam all over the world. In the USA, it seems almost everyone is playing it. However, which states are more invested and interested than others?

Today, we will be using Google Trends to break down the data to determine which states in the USA feature the most pickleball fans.

Pickleball Interest

For the purpose of this section, we will take a look at states' pickleball interest over the past 30 days,12 months, and five years. Pickleball has been growing over the past few years, but it has picked up even more steam in recent months.

The following table will tell us which states were first to hop on the bandwagon, and which ones are starting to develop a passion for pickleball.

Past 30 days Past 12 months Past 5 years 1. Utah 1. Utah 1. Utah 2. Arizona 2. Arizona 2. Arizona 3. Hawaii T3. Minnesota 3. Hawaii 4. Minnesota T3. Florida T4. Idaho 5. Florida 4. Hawaii T4. Minnesota

Is Utah's primary sport pickleball? Maybe not, but it seems that it could be soon.

Utah led all three categories in search interest for the game. Arizona checked in at second for each category as well.

Hawaii finished third in pickleball search interest over the past 30 days and past five years, but was fourth over the past 12 months.

Minnesota also made an appearance in each category, checking at No. 4 over the past 30 days, No. 3 over the past 12 months, and No. 4 over the past five years.

Florida and Idaho were the only other states to make appearances on the table. Again, pickleball is growing all over the country but it is clear which states are, and have been the most interested in pickleball based on our analysis.

Utah Leads the Charge

One reason why pickleball may have so much interest is the plentiful amount of different places to play. The state also has different opportunities for players regardless of one's skill level.

A professional by the name of Lea Jansen said Utah has "a big pro and recreational base" for the sport of pickleball, according to an article by Palak Jayswal in The Salt Lake Tribune .

The addition of professional pickleball tournaments has helped to increase interest as well. People who watch these tournaments naturally want to start playing themselves, just like a fan who watches football may develop a desire to play the game.

It is a good time to be a pickleball fan and/or player in Utah.

How about the states that are the least interested? Just because pickleball is growing doesn't mean everyone is necessarily interested.

States Least Interested in Pickleball

Using Google Trends, we found out which states simply don't have much interest.

Past 30 days Past 12 months Past 5 years 1. North Dakota 1. Mississippi 1. Mississippi 2. West Virginia 2. North Dakota 2. West Virginia T3. Mississippi T3. West Virginia 3. Louisiana T3. New York T3. Wyoming 4. North Dakota T3. Wyoming T3. New Mexico T5. Alaska/New York

North Dakota, Mississippi, and West Virginia made appearances in each category. Mississippi has been the least interested in pickleball over the past year and five years, at least in terms of google search interest. North Dakota has had the least amount of pickleball searches over the past 30 days.

Other states to make an appearance in this table include New York, Wyoming, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Alaska.

There are surely still plenty of people in these states who enjoy playing and following pickleball. But based on our search data, these are not exactly booming pickleball places. It would not be surprising to see interest increase in these states amid pickleball's rising popularity though.

Overall Interest in Pickleball

We have broken down which states are the most and least interested in pickleball. But what about how many people in general are playing and following the game?

For starters, professional athletes have started embracing the game, such as LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes. That has certainly helped pickleball's popularity.

An article from Jessica Golden of CNBC in January reported that over 36 million people are playing pickleball.

Chief marketing officer of the Association of Pickleball Players Tom Webb explained why professional athletes, and even companies are interested in investing in pickleball, via Golden's CNBC article as well.

"When you look at the number of people that are now picking up a paddle and playing for the first time," Webb said, "it is inevitable that the investment market is going to look at that and say, this is something worth us investing in."

What Does the Future Hold for Pickleball?

Pickleball's marketing has increased as well, which has only helped its popularity. The amount of interest in the sport sets it up well for the future.

The future is bright for pickleball. Professional leagues will probably continue to gain more popularity which will lead to further marketing opportunities. Professional pickleball players are also beginning to see their fame increase.

We can also expect many more pickleball courts to be built given the demand. This will have big impacts on states' economies.

It will be intriguing to see just how popular pickleball gets over the next few years. Some critics may call it a fad and expect it to slow down, but I would not bet on that.