PointsBet Kansas Promo Code - Get $800 in Bonuses at PointsBet KS

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sports betting in Kansas is officially online, as Kansas sports bettors are able to place their wagers as of September 1st, 2022. With this month essentially serving as a sports betting celebration for the local Kansas sports fans, sportsbooks are obliging and offering generous welcome bonuses, with PointsBet Kansas being one of them with their recently announced offer with PointsBet Kansas Promo Code.

Using this promotion, new users in the state of Kansas are eligible to receive $800 worth of risk-free bets. This is one of the best Kansas sportsbook promotions.

Use PointsBet Kansas Promo Code For $800 in Free Bets

There's no better way to bet on the NFL than with $800 in free bets from PointsBet Kansas Promo Code.

🎁 PointsBet Kansas Promo Code $800 in Risk-Free Bets 🖊️ PointsBet Kansas Welcome Offer Four (4) $200 Risk-Free Bets 🍏 Apple Store PointsBet Kansas App Reviews 4.7 ⭐ 📲 Android Google Play PointsBet Kansas App Reviews 4.7 ⭐ 📆 Last Verified September 9, 2022

PointsBet is one of the most unique online sportsbooks in the market, with an extensive offering of both sports and bet types to choose from, while also offering their own unique spin on betting points spreads, Point Betting. This allows the bettor to reap the rewards and earn more money if their team covers by more than the spread that they wagered on. For more information on Points Betting, sign up with PointsBet Kansas Promo Code to learn more.

How to Get $800 in Free Bets With PointsBet Kansas Promo Code

Accessing your $800 in risk-free bets with PointsBet Kansas Promo Code is an easy process. Click on the link below to be redirected to the new Kansas user sign-up page and follow the below steps to access your $800 in risk-free bets from PointsBet Kansas Promo Code.

Once redirected to the registration page, choose Kansas as your state. Then, you will be prompted to provide your identifying information. This includes, but is not limited to your mailing address, date of birth, and contact information. PointsBet will then verify your identity. Create a username and password for your account and click on "Join PointsBet" Make a deposit of at least $10 and place your first wager.

The risk-free wager(s) will automatically apply to the first bet you make on each of the first four days that you have your PointsBet account, up to $200 each. This totals up to $800 in risk-free bets and the free bet credit that you receive if your wager loses will equal the amount of said wager, up to $200 each. Make sure that when you sign up for PointsBet Kansas that you do so through the aforementioned PointsBet Kansas Promo Code link in order to access this offer.

Is PointsBet Kansas Online? Sign up With PointsBet Kansas Promo Code for $800 in Free Bets

Sports betting in Kansas was legalized on July 1st and went online today, on September 1st, 2022. This means that Kansas sports bettors can now sign up for PointsBet Kansas with PointsBet Kansas Promo Code and get up to $800 in risk-free bets at one of the best Kansas betting apps.