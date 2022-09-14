PointsBet Promo Code: 4 Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each, For NFL Week 2

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

NFL Week 2 has a lot to live up to after there was no shortage of excitement in Week 1. To add fuel to the fire, PointsBet is giving new users a special NFL promotion when they sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code.

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where PointsBet operates, you are eligible to claim the PointsBet Promo Code welcome offer for your NFL Week 2 picks. The PointsBet Promo Code gives new users four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, when you join one of the best NFL betting sites in the country.

What Is The PointsBet Promo Code For NFL Week 2?

🎁 PointsBet Promo Code 4 Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each 🖊️ PointsBet Promo Code Welcome Offer Up To $800 In Risk-Free Bets 📲 PointsBet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android Devices 📆 Promo Code Last Verification September 14, 2022

The PointsBet promo code for NFL Week 2 can be accessed through the PointsBet Promo Code link on this page. By signing up via the PointsBet Promo Code link below, new users get four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, worth a total of $800. To get signed up today to wager on NFL Week 2 betting odds, take the following steps.

Click the PointsBet Promo Code link to be taken to the PointsBet new user registration page. To create your new account, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, including your name, email, and physical address. After your identity is verified, deposit at least $10 into your account to activate the PointsBet Promo Code offer. The take full advantage of the PointsBet Promo Code, you'll need to deposit $800 to match the four risk-free bets, up to $200 each.

Use PointsBet Promo Code For $800 In Risk-Free Bets

As long as you are in a state where PointsBet is licensed to operate, such as PointsBet New York or PointsBet Kansas, and you follow the directions above to create a new account, it's easy to claim your PointsBet Promo Code risk-free bets. After you fund your account, the welcome offer is active and ready to use.

Your very first bet for the first four days your account is active will be risk-free, up to $200, thanks to the PointsBet Promo Code offer. This means that if your initial wager of the day loses, you will be credited in free bets, up to $200, matching your first bet amount. The free bets have an expiration date of seven days, so make sure you use them within a week.

Make PointsBet Promo Code Bets On NFL Week 2

By signing up and claiming the PointsBet Promo Code welcome offer, you get four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, to use on one of the best sports betting sites available.

Using the PointsBet Promo Code via the link below gives you four risk-free bets for NFL Week 2. Your first bet, up to $200, is eligible for the risk-free bet offer, and you can start by signing up and placing a wager on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 2.

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup kicks off NFL Week 2, and you can use a risk-free bet on the moneyline winner of the game, pick the over/under of the contest, or you can bet on Travis Kelce to score a touchdown. The rest of NFL Week 2 will not disappoint either, so make sure to place your risk-free bet, up to $200, on each day leading up to the weekend with the PointsBet Promo Code.

Sign up using the PointsBet Promo Code link today to claim your four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, to use on NFL Week 2.