PointsBet Promo Code: Four Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each, For Week 3

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We can officially turn the page to NFL Week 3, and if you haven't joined in on the action yet, PointsBet is offering up $800 in free bets from its newest NFL promotion with the PointsBet Promo Code.

New users, that are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where PointsBet operates, are eligible to receive four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, when they join one of the best NFL betting sites on the market by using the PointsBet Promo Code.

Use PointsBet Promo Code For Four Risk-Free Bets Up To $200 Each For Week 3

🎁 PointsBet Promo Code 4 Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each 🖊️ PointsBet Welcome Offer Up To $800 In Risk-Free Bets 📲 PointsBet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android Devices 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 21, 2022

As mentioned previously, using the PointsBet Promo Code nets new users at PointsBet four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, for Week 3. As long as you are in a state where PointsBet is licensed to operate, such as PointsBet New York or PointsBet Kansas, you can take advantage of this generous welcome offer.

By using PointsBet Promo Code via the link below, you will get four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, for Week 3, adding up to a total value of $800. The risk-free bets will be dispersed across your first four days of wagering, as your first wager of each day qualifies for the risk-free bet. By risk-free, it means that if your initial bet loses, PointsBet will reimburse you with for the amount of your wager, up to $200.

Sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code to access this offer and get four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, for Week 3.

How To Sign Up With PointsBet Promo Code For Four Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each, For Week 3

Signing up and accessing the risk-free bets from the PointsBet Promo Code is both a user-friendly and efficient process. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to the PointsBet new user registration page, where you will join one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

From there, you will be asked to provide some basic identifying information so that PointsBet can verify your identity. Once completed, you will have to deposit at least $10 in order to be eligible for four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, for Week 3 from the PointsBet Promo Code. From there, you are free to make your initial wager. As a reminder, your first bet that you make will automatically activate the risk-free bets from PointsBet Promo Code, with the remaining three covering the initial bet you make on each day thereafter.

Keep in mind, the free bets expire in seven days, so be sure to use all four within a week to maximize your return on the welcome offer.

Get Four Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each, For Week 3 With PointsBet Promo Code

The Week 3 NFL slate kicks off with one of the biggest rivalries in sports on Thursday Night Football, as the Pittsburgh Steelers head to FirstEnergy Stadium to square off with the Cleveland Browns. While this game may be ugly from an offensive production standpoint, it serves as a great first game to target with your PointsBet Promo Code, which gives you four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, for Week 3.

Given the fact that you get not one, but four risk-free bets from the PointsBet Promo Code, you can stretch your welcome bonus all the way from Thursday to Sunday in NFL Week 3. Sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code today to get four risk-free bets, up to $200 each, for Week 3.