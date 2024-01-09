Sober Champions: Pro Athletes Embracing Dry January

For those who may not be aware, Dry January is when people choose to abstain from alcohol for the month to start the new year on the right foot. Participating in Dry January can lead to positive results from a mental and physical perspective according to various studies. It works as a refresh of sorts, helping people to focus on living a healthier all-around lifestyle.

Some athletes and celebrities have made their participation in Dry January public, and their participation in Dry January could lead to fans following suit.

So what are the benefits of participating in Dry January?

Ditching Alcohol Can Benefit Athletes in a Major Way

Senior lecturer Matthew Barnes at Massey University in New Zealand shared a report of athletes performances and recoveries when it comes to cutting out alcohol, per AC Shilton of outsideonline.com .

"The impact alcohol has on recovery and sports performance is complicated and depends on many factors, including the timing of alcohol consumption post-exercise, recovery time required before recommencing training/competition, injury status and dose of alcohol being consumed," Barnes reported. "Eliminating alcohol could have quite a large benefit on health, both physical and psychological. Your immune and endocrine systems would certainly benefit from reducing or eliminating large amounts of alcohol."

Drinking in moderation isn't the worst thing for athletes. But removing it from one's diet can certainly benefit their health.

Let's take a look at different athletes and celebrities who are cutting alcohol out of their diet for this month, or who have done it in the past.

Budweiser Zero's Campaign

In 2021, Budweiser Zero athletes embraced Dry January. Dwyane Wade, Darius Slayton, and Kevin Kisner were among the athletes who took part in the effort, per Chris Kelly of marketingdive.com .

Consumers who signed up for Budweiser Zero's campaign would receive motivational emails while they took part in Dry January. The drive also offered a chance to join a sweepstakes contest, with the winner being able to receive tickets to the 2021 World Series.

Some athletes extend the "dry" beyond January. Let's take a look at athletes who do not drink regardless of what month it is.

Athletes Who Don't Drink Alcohol

Many athletes have either stopped drinking or never drank alcohol in the first place. Some athletes simply don't drink for the sake of performing to the best of their ability in their respective sport. Others, however, have deeper reasons for abstaining from it.

Las Vegas Raiders star defender Maxx Crosby opened up about his decision not to drink alcohol during an interview with ESPN, via an article from Alicia Schultz of riahealth.com .

"Alcoholism runs in my family, and I'm an alcoholic. So, for me, I knew it was something that was always a crutch," Crosby said. "I knew I couldn't just drink like everybody else."

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo also abstains from alcohol. Arguably the best soccer player in the world at his peak, Ronaldo reportedly doesn't drink alcohol because his father passed away in his early 50's due to alcoholism, per Preston Smith of thelist.com .

Many other athletes have battled alcoholism themselves. Other athletes choose not to drink simply so they don't get distracted from their sport.

Star F1 driver Lewis Hamilton commented on his sober curiosity, per Elise Taylor of Vogue . After entering the non-alcoholic spirits industry, Hamilton was honest about his decision.

"I've always been looking for how do you get that extra 1%? As an athlete, that's what you are always doing," Hamilton said.

The interview with Vogue was conducted in November. Hamilton said he hadn't had alcohol in four months at the time and was considering completely giving it up.

"I don't know if I'm going to drink again. Since I've stopped drinking, I've just been feeling so much better, so much more clarity. I sleep better, I wake up in the morning and I can still get up at 5 a.m."

Celebrities Who Have Participated in Dry January

While the benefits of pausing drinking are clear for athletes, celebrity interest in Dry January goes beyond the sports world. Bella Hadid, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and many other celebrities have participated in the trend, per Sam Manzella of sheknows.com .

One celebrity even found a new sober life after taking part in Dry January. Tom Holland addressed his decision to quit drinking alcohol, via Joely Chilcott of popsugar.co.uk .

"I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem. So I decided that I would wait until my birthday, which is June 1," Holland said on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast. "I said to myself, 'If I can do six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I don't have a problem.' And by the time I got to June 1, I was the happiest I've ever been in my life."

Holland later referred to the decision as the "best thing" he has ever done.

Final Thoughts

Dry January has increased in popularity in recent years. It helps people not only live a healthier life but also reset after typically drinking a lot during the holidays. As was seen in Holland's case, however, it can lead to a completely new lifestyle.

Deciding whether or not to drink is everyone's personal decision. Some stars, as we discussed, have deeper reasoning for opting to abstain from alcohol. Taking part in Dry January is not a bad idea. It will give you a chance to see how you feel after not drinking for a month. The majority of people who fully commit to it tend to report feeling better and having more energy heading into February.

Keep an eye out for other athletes who open up about their participation in Dry January this month.