Superstitions and Rituals: Boost Your Luck in Online Fantasy Football Drafts

If luck just hasn't been on your side in recent years when it comes to fantasy football, maybe it's because you haven't been following the right pre-draft routines or wearing the right clothing.

Below are some draft day superstitions and rituals that fantasy players swear by. Incorporating one or more of these superstitions into your draft process could be the key to boosting your luck in online fantasy football drafts.

Wear Your Lucky Jersey

Many football fans believe their favorite team's play on the gridiron revolves entirely around whether or not they are wearing their lucky jersey, so this concept naturally applies to one's fantasy team as well. If you show up to your fantasy draft wearing your lucky jersey, just make sure to actually draft the player whose name is on the jersey if you can. Otherwise, you're nearly guaranteeing a season of bad luck as your favorite player carries your rival's fantasy team against yours. Lucky articles of clothing aren't limited to jerseys, as some fantasy players swear by a certain pair of socks, underwear, shirt, hat, and more. Just don't be that guy that never washes their lucky article of clothing, even if you're drafting online with nobody around to critique the smell.

Eat A Lucky Meal

Even actual NFL players believe in eating a lucky game day meal. Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly would religiously eat at a local chicken place called The Roasting Company before every home game. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith can enjoy his signature pregame meal in any city, as it consists of a chicken McGriddle sandwich and two hash browns from McDonald's, plus an orange juice and some fruit. Most of us don't burn enough calories in our day jobs to commit to a Smith-like meal on a weekly basis, but since we're talking once a year before your fantasy draft, you can even spring for extra syrup on the McGriddle if that's what it takes to get lady luck on your side for the season. For those that enjoy adult refreshments while drafting, perhaps there's a lucky drink or brand of beer/seltzer you can sip responsibly between picks to boost your luck.

Get Jiggy With It

The term "rain dance" is primarily associated with Pokemon nowadays, but rain dances used to be cultural staples for Native American tribes such as the Cherokee. Performing a rain dance was believed to conjure up rain to help grow the crops while simultaneously washing away evil spirits. In addition to specific moves, these rain dances would also incorporate items of significance, such as feathers symbolizing the wind, and the color turquoise to represent rain. Maybe what your fantasy football team has been missing all these years is a signature dance – with or without props – during the draft to conjure up touchdowns and keep injuries away. If you're drafting online, feel free to dance the night away with no fear of being ridiculed or revealing your secret formula for success.

Go To Your Happy Place ... Literally

Location, location, location isn't just a real estate term. Otherwise, how else do you explain my beloved New York Rangers losing the last nine playoff games they've played when I'm not in New York? With Wi-Fi available pretty much anywhere these days and drafting from your phone easier than ever, you can draft from wherever you feel luckiest, whether that's a certain room in the house, your favorite local sports bar, your parents' house that you drafted from when you last won your fantasy football league in high school, or any other location of your choice.

