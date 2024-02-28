The NFL Goes Global: Perusing the International Pathway Program

Recently, the NFL announced their International Pathway program for the class of 2024. In short, this program focuses on 11 international athletes each year. Also, for the first time, a group of five specialists from Ireland and England have been included. Altogether, this year's class is composed of 16 individuals.

For those unaware of this program, it was established in 2017. The goal is to give these international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level. Part of the initiative is to help these athletes develop skills that translate to the NFL. This is critical because those in the program have competed in different sports. Over the years, the league has made a commitment to see more international talent find their way onto rosters.

It should be noted that the pathway program has been a success. Since it began, 37 candidates have signed with NFL teams. In addition, 18 players are currently on NFL rosters.

The progress to date could possibly lead the league to another venture of having a separate league outside of the 32 teams that play in the United States. Although that is not a stated plan right now, NFL Europe operated from 1998-2005. Afterward, the league has had international games since 2007.

At the very least, the Player Pathway program should continue to bring players to the NFL who may not have had the opportunity. However, I would be surprised if the league revisited the idea of having a new league overseas.

After the XFL and USFL combined to create the UFL, which will begin in late March, it appears that having one league would provide a meaningful gateway for players to the NFL. In that scenario, players who are in the Pathway Program who aren't ready for the NFL may be able to claim roster spots in the UFL. Last year, there were 41 players from the USFL and XFL who were on NFL rosters. That level of success should encourage the league to help transition international players through the UFL.

Obviously, the NFL already has the best feeder system going with college football. There seems to be little need for a major undertaking to launch a new league. That said, it may be wise for the league to support the UFL as much as possible. Between the players who have made it to the NFL from the XFL and USFL along with those who have succeeded in the Player Pathway program, players who didn't come through the traditional college track would have an alternate opportunity to play in the NFL.