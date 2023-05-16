This Caddie Makes More Money Than Most Professional Golfers

Being a professional golf caddie is one of the most unrecognizable jobs in sports. You carry the bag of one of the best golfers in the world as they vie to win a tournament, but being a caddie on the PGA Tour is much more than just handing off clubs.

For starters, having a distinct knowledge of the golf course is priority number one. These days, golf courses have become more challenging, and if you're competing on the PGA Tour, every shot and ball placement could be the difference in not only the standings, but also how much money you earn. This is the same when golf betting on the best sports betting sites in the U.S.

Think about it -- one stroke could be the difference in thousands of dollars -- and, as a caddie, you're not even the one taking the swing.

One caddie is certainly reaping the benefits of his job, and he can thank Scottie Scheffler for that. Scheffler is the second-best golfer on the PGA Tour this season, both in terms of world ranking and money earned. With $12,508,495 in winnings in 2023 alone, his caddie has made more money than some of the best golfers in the world -- thanks to Scheffler's success.

Who Is Scottie Scheffler's Caddie?

Ted Scott is the current caddie for Scheffler, the No. 2 golfer in the world. He was previously the caddie for Bubba Watson for close to 15 years, and was on his bag for two Masters wins in 2012 and 2014.

Scott considered going into golf instruction full-time after he and Watson split in the fall of 2021, and good thing for him that he didn't. Scheffler was looking for a new caddie and put in a call to Scott when he became a free agent. As they say, the rest is history.

While the golfers that Scott caddies for may be the ones making the shots, he knows the ins and outs of every golf course. He helps Scheffler choose which club is best for each shot and keeps a book with details of every swing he takes on the course, including which club he used and how he performed on each particular shot.

Shortly after Scott became Scheffler's caddie, he would win the 2022 Masters. This prompted former golfer and current TV analyst Paul Azinger to say of Scott, "It's no coincidence Teddy's in this spot once again."

Ted Scott's Earnings vs. Current Pro Golfers

As Scheffler's caddie, Scott is making a base salary of $135,000 per season.

However, the green doesn't stop rolling in there. Caddies get a percentage of their golfer's earnings, with Scott pulling in $147,600, $210,000, $216,000, and $270,000 from different tournaments Scheffler participated in. When Scheffler won the 2023 Players Championship in March, Scott netted a sweet $450,000 payout. Any of those pay checks aren't bad for four days of work.

Scheffler previously set a then-PGA record for earnings in 2022 at $14M, meaning that Scott took home an estimated $1.5 million.

Of course, this is a lot of money for anyone to be making, but let's take a look at how Scott's earnings ranked against some notable golfers on the PGA Tour during 2022.

2022 World Ranking 2022 Earnings (87) Matthew Wolff $1,485,181 (89) Justin Rose $1,426,994 (92) Kevin Streelman $1,354,092 (97) Brooks Koepka $1,317,085 (117) Jason Day $1,086,460 (118) Rickie Fowler $1,072,929 (120) Webb Simpson $1,041,955 (131) Cameron Champ $940,458

The amount of money that Scott earned since teaming up with Scheffler is life changing for most, but let's just say it's a good day's work for one of the best caddies in the game.