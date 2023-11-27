Vikings vs Bears NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Monday Night Football

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Vikings and the Bears will meet on Monday Night Football, as Chicago continues to analyze whether or not Justin Fields will be their long term answer at quarterback. Fields is coming off a solid showing in a last-minute loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Vikings are looking to continue surging towards the playoffs with Josh Dobbs under center in place of the injured Kirk Cousins.

There are plenty of exciting betting lines for tonight's NFC North matchup that can be wagered on at the top sports betting apps by signing up with the best sportsbook promo codes, including NFL player props. Let's look at a few of the best plays.

Vikings vs Bears NFL Prop Bets: T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+145)

With the news that Justin Jefferson is going to sit out one more week while he recovers from his hamstring injury, T.J. Hockenson will continue to be a key focal point in the Vikings offense. The tight end leads the league in receiving yards at his position and has found paydirt four times this season.

Chicago is coming off a game against the Lions where they gave up 31 points, which is nothing new for them. The Bears have allowed the fourth-most points per game this year. Minnesota should be in attack mode and Hockenson should have plenty of opportunities.

Vikings vs Bears NFL Prop Bets: Khalil Herbert OVER 1.5 Receptions

This is definitely not a superstar player prop, but Bears running back Khalil Herbert should once again see a good workload with D'Onta Foreman ruled out for this contest. Herbert has two or more receptions in three of the last four games that he has played in, and while DJ Moore will see plenty of work down the field, Herbert should be a friendly check-down target for Fields throughout this game.

Vikings vs Bears NFL Prop Bets: DJ Moore OVER ALT 71.5 Receiving Yards

Speaking of DJ Moore, nobody is happier to see Fields back at quarterback than their number one wide receiver. With Fields playing, Moore has averaged 96.9 receiving yards and just under a touchdown per game. He looks like one of the best receivers in the game when Fields is throwing him the ball.

The Vikings defense has been giving up more yardage in recent weeks, allowing the 10th-most passing yards per game over the last three weeks. Moore is going to get his chances, and Fields is going to be playing with his hair on fire down the back stretch of the season to try and lock up the long term job.