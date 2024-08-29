Vivid Picks Review: Use Promo Code ROTOWIRE to Claim a Deposit Match of Up to $250

If you are ready to take your Daily Fantasy Sports experience to the next level, Vivid Picks DFS is just what you are looking for.

Now available in 24 states across the country, you can take advantage of an exclusive offer for new customers that features a 100% deposit match of up to $250 in Vivid Bucks when you sign up right now using Vivid Bucks promo code ROTOWIRE.

Read on to learn more about how Vivid Picks is changing the way Americans play daily fantasy sports, and when you're ready, click the "BET NOW" button below to claim the exclusive welcome offer for new customers.

What is Vivid Picks

Launched by industry-leading ticket seller Vivid Seats, Vivid Picks is the latest addition to the rapidly evolving Daily Fantasy Sports market. Built on the DFS platform previously known as Betcha, Vivid Picks is set to change the way Daily Fantasy Sports are played by gamifying the DFS experience. With a lucrative welcome offer for up to $250 in Vivid Bucks via promo code ROTOWIRE, Vivid Picks provides a DFS experience that is ideal for both casual and experienced fans looking to make winning picks together with friends.

And what's more, Vivid Picks enables users to play with friends all while combining Vivid Seats' ticketing ecommerce capabilities all in a single user-friendly mobile app.

How to Sign Up

If you are physically located in one of the more than 20 US states where Vivid Picks is currently available, you can start the sign-up process using Vivid Picks promo code ROTOWIRE by clicking the "BET NOW" button on this page.

From there, new users will be redirected to the Vivid Picks' secure registration site, where you can get started by downloading the Vivid Picks mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. Like with top sports betting sites, you will be asked to provide some basic personal information to create an account.

Once your new Vivid Picks account is verified, you can make a first deposit using a number of supported banking methods and enjoy the exclusive welcome offer that provides you with a deposit match of up to $250 in Vivid Bucks.

As an added bonus, signing up using Vivid Picks promo code ROTOWIRE also gets you insurance that earns you a refund of up to $25 in Vivid Bucks if your first secured play cash entry on Vivid Picks loses.

Do note that in order to use the Vivid Picks app, users must be physically located in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebrask, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin or Washington DC.

How it Works

Vivid Picks gamifies the DFS experience, enabling you to connect with friends on the app, follow experts, and share your picks with other users. Currently, Vivid Picks solely offers Over/Under games and head-to-head matchups, making it an ideal option for DFS players looking to keep things simple with straightforward gameplay without the need for complex strategies.

In addition, Vivid Picks offers high-quality pick 'em options similar to what you will find on the best sports betting apps. All major sports leagues are covered, including NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Formula 1, PGA, and college sports. Players can also get in on DFS action on popular eSports like Counter Strike: Global offensive and League of Legends.

The Over/Under and Head-to-Head games available on Vivid Picks offer you a wide variety of stats available for each player and features a payout structure that sees your potential winnings grow as you increase the number of picks made on a single entry.

As part of its groundbreaking social functionality, Vivid Picks features an activity feed that enables you to keep track of picks made by the friends you follow and engage in friendly trash talk with other DFS enthusiasts.

Funding a Vivid Picks Account

Funding your Vivid Picks account is fast and easy. After you click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process, you can download the Vivid Picks app for Android and iOS devices.

Using the Vivid Picks app, you can make a first deposit of at least $5 through a variety of payment options including bank transfer, debit cards and major credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. And when you sign up today (with promo code ROTOWIRE) for this exclusive welcome offer, you will receive a deposit match up to $250, paid in Vivid Bucks.

So, What are Vivid Bucks Exactly?

Vivid Bucks are the currency of Vivid Picks, and while they have no cash value, they can be used to get in on any contest offered by Vivid Picks. In addition to the welcome bonus unlocked by signing up using Vivid Picks promo code ROTOWIRE, you can also earn Vivid Bucks through Vivid Picks' lucrative refer-a-friend program or by finishing atop the leaderboard each week.

Vivid Bucks are valid to use on any Vivid Picks contest for 45 days from the time you receive them in your account, and feature a 1x playthrough requirement that enables you to withdraw your winnings sooner.

What We Think About Vivid Picks

Vivid Picks' innovative approach is poised to change the way that Daily Fantasy Sports are played. Vivid Picks gamifies the DFS experience, integrating social media functionality that enables you to play with friends and communicate with other users, setting it apart from the established leaders in the DFS space.

One of Vivid Picks' strengths is its app for Android and iOS, which incorporates all the functionality of Vivid Seats into a slick interface that makes it easy to make picks and follow the picks made by friends.

Vivid Picks currently does not support payment apps such as PayPal and Venmo among its deposit and withdrawal options, and a move to support withdrawals to credit cards and debit cards would be welcomed.

However, with a growing number of customers warmly embracing their innovative approach, Vivid Picks is well positioned to emerge as a leader among Daily Fantasy Sports apps.

Pros and Cons

Pros

* Lucrative welcome offer that features a deposit match of up to $250, paid in Vivid Bucks

* Slick social media integration

* Easy-to-use app for Android and iOS devices

* Ideal for both new and experienced Daily Fantasy Sports players

Cons

* Payment apps like PayPal not supported among payment options

* Withdrawals to credit cards/debit cards not yet supported

* Vivid Picks customer support current available by email only

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.