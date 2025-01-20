When Does the CFP National Championship Game Start?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

After three intense rounds of the first-ever 12-team bracket, the 2025 CFP national championship game is set between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The CFP national championship game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks. Bettors can use the top sports betting apps to place bets on hundreds of standard, prop and parlay wagers available on the game.

Because of the new format, Jan. 20 will be the latest a national champion will have ever been crowned. The College Football Playoff kicked off on-campus the weekend of Dec. 20 and will crown a champion a month later in a matchup of two of the nation's biggest powerhouses. Check out our College Football Betting Guide to find the latest odds on the game.

Though the primary broadcast will take place on ESPN, there will be alternative broadcasts on ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. ESPN+ members can also log into the ESPN app to watch the game featuring home and away radio calls as well as band performances.

When Does the CFP Championship Game Start Tonight?

The 2025 CFP championship game will start at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ohio State holds a 6-2 advantage in the all-time series, and has won six straight in the matchup, with the last Notre Dame victory coming in 1936. Bettors looking to wager on the game can use the sportsbook promos listed below that can deliver thousands of dollars in bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet insurance offers.

The national broadcast will air on ESPN and ABC, with the worldwide leader in sports also providing a number of alternative broadcasts that include Pat McAfee, stadium noise, as well as home and away radio broadcasts. Bettors can download the best online sportsbooks to wager on the matchup.

ESPN's A-Team of Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color commentary) will call the national broadcast at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the annual site of the SEC championship game. College football betting promos available for the game include a host of bet-&-get opportunities, profit boosts and first-bet bonuses that will return site credits if your first wagers are unsuccessful.

CFP National Championship Game Matchup: Ohio State vs Notre Dame

Bettors who wagered on both Notre Dame and Ohio State on college football betting sites during the CFP have been rewarded. As the 7th (Ohio State) and 8th (Notre Dame) seeded teams in the playoff, respectively, both the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish have gone 3-0 straight-up and 3-0 against the spread.

The Fighting Irish won a home playoff game in the quarterfinals against Indiana before knocking off an injury-riddled Georgia team in the Sugar Bowl and kicking a game-winning field goal to beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The Irish have been a profitable college football betting option this season, going 13-2 against the spread, including covers in their last 11 consecutive games.

Ohio State has looked like the country's best team throughout the CFP, winning its first three games by an average scoring margin of nearly 20 points. The Buckeyes have also covered in four straight games, though a glance at the college football odds shows their overall 9-6 record against the spread isn't quite as impressive as Notre Dame's.

Still, they look like the team to beat behind standout freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who will likely enter the 2025 season as one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. Players can find the latest Heisman Trophy odds to wager on for next season after Colorado's all-purpose athlete Travis Hunter took home the award in December.

Where Can You Bet on the 2025 CFP Championship Game?

The 2025 CFP championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20: Here's where you can bet on it: