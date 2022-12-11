This article is part of our Ohio Betting News series.

When Ohio sports betting launches on January 1, 2023, it is projected to be one of the most lucrative betting markets in the United States.

While Ohio is one of the largest states in population, which equates to more bettors, Ohio is also the home to some of the most notable professional and collegiate sports teams.

Which Teams Will Be The Most Popular To Bet On In Ohio?

Since the NFL is the most popular sports league to bet on in the United States, it only makes sense that the two NFL teams located in Ohio will see the most action. Those teams are the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

When it comes to betting on the Browns and Bengals, you will find the most extensive NFL betting markets featured at all of the best legal sportsbooks in Ohio. While you can bet on futures like Bengals Super Bowl odds, you can also place wagers on games themselves. These will include NFL moneylines, points spreads, and NFL player props.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be another popular team to bet on in Ohio, with no restrictions on college sports betting in the state. While some states prohibit you from betting on in-state programs or player props, that is not the case in Ohio. All markets are in-play when it comes to betting on college sports in Ohio.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos To Sign Up For Today

Ohio sports betting is not launching until January 1, 2023, which means you still have time to take advantage of all the generous pre-live Ohio betting offers discussed below.

How To Bet On The Most Popular Teams In Ohio?

The best way to bet on the most popular teams in Ohio is by placing your wagers with the generous Ohio betting promos discussed on this page.

Because these are pre-live offers, your bonuses will not be ready to use until launch day. However, once launch day arrives, you will have bonus bets to use, depending on the Ohio betting promos you choose to sign up for.

You can use these bonus bets to bet on Nick Chubb to score a touchdown in an upcoming Browns game. You can also use your bonus bets to bet on Joe Burrow to win the NFL MVP award.