Wrestlemania XL Predictions: Bold Picks for WWE's Biggest Event

The biggest event in the WWE is right around the corner. The wrestling world is currently preparing for WrestleMania XL, an event that always brings dramatic storylines, unexpected twists -- and no shortage of excitement.

Fans aren't sure what to expect. Analysts also have uncertainty about this year's event. Here are five bold predictions for the 2024 edition of WrestleMania.

Bayley Wins The WWE Women's Championship

Bayley is set to face Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. It projects to be a competitive bout, and it will be interesting to see if Bayley can defeat Sky.

There could be a number of storylines here. If Bayley loses, it would set up a potential redemption match down the road. However, a Bayley win seems likely at this point.

Anything could happen in this fight, but look for Bayley to earn the win.

John Cena Earns a Victory

Cena was defeated by Austin Theory at Wrestelmania 39 in a fight that almost wasn't necessary. There wasn't much excitement behind it despite Cena being one of the most notable WWE stars.

A bounceback performance for Cena seems inevitable. It's unclear who he will face, but there are a number of up-and-coming fighters who could make sense.

Having a younger fighter challenge Cena could be a good move. The bout would surely go back-and-forth, and it would provide an opportunity to market a less notable name against Cena.

Having Cena win seems to be the most likely option for WWE, and this will certainly be a much more exciting match than the last one.

Bron Breaker vs. Gunther

Could Bron Breaker face Gunther and win?

Some rumors around the WWE world have suggested that the two could square off at WrestleMania XL.

Gunther holds the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has been looking for a challenger that would catch fans' attention. Bron Breaker has been trending in an interesting direction, so he could make sense as an opponent for Gunther.

Would Bron Breaker win this potential match? It's unclear if WWE wants to see Gunther lose at WrestleMania. There are arguments for Gunther winning or losing in April, but it would not be surprising to see Bron Breaker emerge victorious.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

This is one of the biggest rumors swirling around the WWE community. Everyone knows that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to go head-to-head, but how does The Rock fit into the picture?

Roman Reigns and The Rock have had an up-and-down relationship, but they are seemingly on good terms. But some fans and even analysts think The Rock could end up betraying Roman Reigns in a shocking manner.

This would lead to an epic fight between Reigns and The Rock. At this point in his career, it isn't about championships for The Rock. But the opportunity to defeat a superstar like Reigns may appeal to him.

Cody Rhodes Becomes Undisputed WWE Champion

Whether The Rock ends up being involved or not, Cody Rhodes will end up defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fans have complained that Reigns has held the title for too long. WWE has not been in a rush to end Reigns' time as champion, as having someone to root against is good for ratings.

Now, however, seems like a good time to give the title to Rhodes. Rhodes has continued to trend in a positive direction and he's on track to become a new champion.