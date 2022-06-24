WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO For $200 In Free Bets On Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Lightning and Avalanche have been locked in a heated battle for Lord Stanley's Cup, and Friday night's Game 5 could see the crowning of Colorado as 2021-22 NHL Stanley Cup champions for the third time in franchise history.

The stakes in a potential championship-clinching game are already through the roof, but WynnBET is ratcheting up the intensity for sports bettors in New York with a terrific welcome offer. New users that sign up WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will qualify for $200 in free bets on any initial wager of at least $50.

The only criteria users will need to meet to reap the rewards of WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is to be at least 21 years old and physically located in New York, or any other state in which WynnBET is licensed to operate.

What Is The WynnBET NY Promo Code?

The WynnBET NY Promo Code is XROTO. WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO makes sure all new users feel welcome on WynnBET's dynamic sportsbook platform with an offer that's not just rewarding, but easy to use.

Simply put, once you've opened your new WynnBET account and made an initial bet of at least $50, you're guaranteed to receive back $200 in free bet credits when you use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Sign Up Instructions

Signing up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is very simple. It begins with a click on the link below to access the WynnBET sign-up page. There, you'll input your name, address and e-mail address while also entering WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Then, make an initial deposit of at least $50 and you'll have successfully activated WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

Now, place your first bet with odds of -120 or longer (-110, +200, +500) in order for it to qualify for the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome bonus. At this point, all that's left is to receive and put your $200 in free bets to use.

Fortunately, WynnBET has made that a very straightforward process as well. The $200 in bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will be delivered to you in four equal installments spread out over the span of a month, with the first hitting your account within 72 hours of your initial bet settlement. Then, you'll receive another $50 free bet credit each week thereafter for the following three weeks, until you reach the full $200 in free bets.

Bet On Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5 With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO For $200 In Free Bets

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO promises to enhance what will already be a thrilling Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5. After placing a bet of at least $50 on the Stanley Cup Final game tonight, there is a cavalcade of exciting sports to wager on throughout the hot summer months as your free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO arrive. The upcoming sports betting markets include MLB, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open, to name a few.

With a guaranteed return of $200 in free bets on any first wager of at least $50 via WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, new WynnBET users will have plenty of opportunities to take home some winnings.