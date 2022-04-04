SXM Highlights: Is Ronald Acuna Overrated?

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Based on current drafts, Jeff thinks Ronald Acuna is going to early, especially with his ACL injury. He discusses the issue with Todd Zola here:

The #Braves officially placed outfielder Ronald Acuna on the 10-Day Injured List as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. Will you use a top-three round pick on Acuna in your upcoming #FantasyBaseball drafts? @Jeff_Erickson & @ToddZola weigh in on @RotoWire. pic.twitter.com/WVXcFTA5jp — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) April 4, 2022

