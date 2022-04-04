RotoWire Partners
SXM Highlights: Is Ronald Acuna Overrated?

Jeff Erickson 
Todd Zola 
April 4, 2022

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Based on current drafts, Jeff thinks Ronald Acuna is going to early, especially with his ACL injury.  He discusses the issue with Todd Zola here:

Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
