Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Home to Roost

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

As if they needed more help, the Blue Jays are home for seven as they play host to the Red Sox and Astros in the Rogers Center. It will be interesting to learn which players are unable to make the trip across the border. Ten more teams also play the full seven games, with the Rangers and Cardinals joining the Blue Jays with the entire week at home. The Red Sox have seven on the road, but they face all right-handed starters.

The Athletics are the only squad with five games, leaving 18 clubs with six games.

As is the tradition, please check Sunday night for any scheduling-induced changes.

Week of April 25-May 1

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index