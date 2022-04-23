RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Home to Roost

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Blue Jays Home to Roost

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 23, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

As if they needed more help, the Blue Jays are home for seven as they play host to the Red Sox and Astros in the Rogers Center. It will be interesting to learn which players are unable to make the trip across the border. Ten more teams also play the full seven games, with the Rangers and Cardinals joining the Blue Jays with the entire week at home. The Red Sox have seven on the road, but they face all right-handed starters.

The Athletics are the only squad with five games, leaving 18 clubs with six games.

As is the tradition, please check Sunday night for any scheduling-induced changes.

Week of April 25-May 1

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ716349487999194101969696
2ATL62433102961151019910410199100
3BAL624331161159910310393101101101
4BOS70707111117131103101121105105105
5CHC62406105981221019185989396
6CHW6

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZBuehler RGonsolin RUrias L@Hudson R@Wainwright R@Mikolas R@Hicks R
ATL Stroman RLeiter RSmyly L@Howard R@Dunning R@Hearn L
BAL @Severino R@Montgomery L@Taillon RHill LHouck REovaldi R
BOS@Berrios R@Gausman R@Stripling R@Manoah R@Watkins R@Ellis R@Lyles R
CHC @Fried L@Morton R@Wright R@Lauer L@Burnes R@Woodruff R
CHW Lynch LGreinke RKeller RSyndergaard RSuarez LLorenzen R
CIN Musgrove RMartinez RSnell L@Gomber L@Kuhl R@Freeland L
CLE@Lorenzen R@Sandoval L@Ohtani R@Detmers L@Oller R@Montas R@Irvin L
COL@Gibson R@Eflin R@Suarez L@Wheeler RMahle RLodolo LSanmartin L
DET @Paddack R@Gray R@Ryan R@Anderson L@Kershaw L@Buehler R
HOU@Dunning R@Hearn L@Otto R@Perez L@Kikuchi L@Berrios R@Gausman R
KC @Keuchel L@Cease R@Kopech RCortes Jr. LCole RSeverino R
LAABieber RMcKenzie RPlesac RQuantrill R@Velasquez R@Giolito R@Keuchel L
LAD@Kelly R@Davies R@Gallen R Manning RAlexander LRodriguez L
MIA @Adon R@Fedde R@Rogers LBrash RRay LGilbert R
MILRodon L@Keller R@Wilson R@Quintana LHendricks RSteele LStroman R
MIN Rodriguez LPineda RSkubal L@Yarbrough L@McClanahan L@Fleming L
NYM@Mikolas R@Hicks R@Matz L Nola RGibson REflin R
NYY Lyles RWells RZimmermann L@Bubic L@Hernandez R@Lynch L
OAK @Junis R@Long L Civale RBieber RMcKenzie R
PHIFreeland LMarquez RChacin RSenzatela R@Walker R@Megill R@Scherzer R
PIT Woodruff RPeralta RHouser RDarvish RManaea LMusgrove R
SD @Sanmartin L@Gutierrez R@Greene R@Thompson R@Brubaker R@Keller R
SEA @Fleming L@Rasmussen R@Kluber R@Hernandez R@Luzardo L@Alcantara R
SF@Burnes RJefferies RBlackburn R Corbin LGray. RAdon R
STLScherzer RBassitt RCarrasco RCastellanos RBumgarner LKelly RDavies R
TB Gilbert RGonzales LFlexen ROber RBundy RArcher R
TEXValdez LOdorizzi RVerlander RUrquidy RAnderson RElder RFried L
TOREovaldi RPivetta RWacha RWhitlock RGarcia RValdez LOdorizzi R
WSH Alcantara RLopez RRogers L@Wood L@Cobb R@Webb R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
