MLB Expert Picks and Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday, June 1

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the best odds available at the FanDuel Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Walter's RotoWire record: 25-31, -5.65 units

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

The Astros aim for a sweep with ace Justin Verlander on the mound, and they should get a boost from Kyle Tucker, who is expected back in the lineup today. On the other side of this matchup is Athletics lefty Cole Irvin, which is significant when you consider the Astros have done a lot of damage versus southpaws this season, going 13-3 vs. LHP and 19-15 against righties. It's also notable that Irvin got crushed by Houston last season, recording a 7.40 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over a pretty decent sample of 20.2 innings. Verlander has been terrific, and although he had an unusual clunker against Seattle in his latest start, he went three starts without giving up a run prior to that. With a large edge for the streaking Astros, I like them to have a lead after five innings at this reasonable price.

FanDuel MLB Best Bets for Astros-Athletics

Astros F5 -0.5 (-130)

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner comes into this game in terrible form, allowing 12 earned runs and 5 home runs over his last three starts. It's also notable that the Braves have been much better versus left-handers this year, going 10-6 against pitchers who throw with that hand and 13-21 against those using the other. Meanwhile, Braves starter Kyle Wright has been pitching well recently, giving up only four total runs over his last three starts and allowing just 15 runners to reach base over 18.0 innings. I like Atlanta's chances to jump out to a lead in this contest.

FanDuel MLB Best Bets for Braves-Diamondbacks

Braves F5 -0.5 (-112)

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Yankees hold a significant pitching edge with emerging ace Nestor Cortes on the mound. Cortes has been simply brilliant all year, making nine starts and allowing more than two earned runs in only one of them. Even then, it was just three. Contrast that with Angels starter Reid Detmers, who threw a surprising no-hitter against the Rays three starts back but has allowed eight earned runs and four home runs in his two starts since. Also note that Detmers is a southpaw, and the Yankees have an excellent 11-5 mark vs. LHP. For what it's worth, their win rate against RHP is similar, so basically they're crushing everyone. They also have an 18-7 home record. At what's essentially a pick-em price for the Yankees to have a lead after five innings playing at home with Cortes on the bump, sure, give me that.

FanDuel MLB Best Bets for Yankees-Angels

Yankees F5 -0.5 (-114)

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Former reliever Michael Kopech has excelled while working as a starter this year. Much like Cortes above, Kopech has made eight starts this year and has allowed more than two earned runs in only one of them, with the one "bad" start being one in which he gave up just three earned runs. That might not be giving him enough credit, as five of those starts were scoreless outings, and the remaining starts resulted in only one, two and three earned runs. His most recent outing was his best one yet, as he went seven innings while allowing the dangerous Yankees to pick up only one hit. He has also pitched great away from home, allowing just one earned run over four road starts. Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu has pitched well recently, allowing just three earned runs over his last three starts. He tends to be highly inconsistent, though, and you never really know what to expect from him. Ryu is a left-hander, and the White Sox have crushed LHP over the past few seasons with mostly the same lineup. At a coin-flip price, let's go with the sensational Kopech while employing the useful White Sox vs. LHP angle.

FanDuel MLB Best Bets for White Sox-Blue Jays

White Sox F5 moneyline (-105)

