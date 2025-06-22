This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

LSU vs Coastal Carolina: College World Series Game 2 Picks

Will the real Kade Anderson please stand up!? How about a COMPLETE GAME SHUTTY with 10 punchies in the CWS Finals as your last start in the purple and gold? Anderson did even more than we thought he would against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night. Even without his best stuff, he was able to carve the Chants up in the biggest moment. That certainly won't hurt that MLB draft hype we've been discussing over the last couple months. With LSU one win away from their second title in three years, we move to a near pick'em in Game 2.

The 1-0 finish was even lower than I expected, but it makes sense considering the pitching that we highlighted heading in. I'd say we may expect more of the same on Sunday. Let's preview this coinflip bout.

LSU vs Coastal Carolina Odds Today

LSU Tigers (-118) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-108) | Total: 8.5

I mean... WHAT A GAME! Pure electricity in Game 1 between Anderson and Cam Flukey who combined for a marvelous 15 IP, 7 hits, 1 ER, 7 walks, and NINETEEN punchies. Coming into this Finals series, the main thesis of my preview was the lockdown pitching we would see. Anderson and Flukey lived up to the billing, but how will Anthony Eyanson and Jacob Morrison follow it up?

Pitching Matchup Analysis: Anthony Eyanson vs Jacob Morrison

This was the one game I felt Coastal had the best chance to win. Morrison, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, has been nails all season. While I wouldn't exactly say CC has the advantage matchup on the mound, Morrison is a great pitcher to have with everything on the line. It's a 2.08 ERA with 102 K's and 22 walks in 104 innings in 2025. After recovering from Tommy John in 2024, the hoss righty has blossomed into a star for the Chants. Furthermore, he's shone brightly on the big stage thus far with only two earned runs allowed in his last two starts (13.2 IP) against Auburn and Oregon State.

His teammate in Flukey had a lot of success against a potent LSU lineup in Game 1, as he did a great job of mixing in a high 90's heater and buckling bender consistently throughout. Morrison has an old-fashioned 12-6 curve that's been a money pitch all season, so if he can replicate what Flukey did in terms of attacking the hitters, then he should have a strong outing. "Money" Morrison will have to see a Tiger offense that's littered with production at basically every turn. Working ahead in the count will be a must for the potential '25 1st rounder.

Anthony Eyanson is one of my favorite players in the 2025 draft. For the entire second half of the year, I talked about him being one of my top risers. He was maybe a late 2nd or even 3rd rounder coming into the year, but he's certainly boosted his 1st round juice with this campaign. If he goes out and dominates again on this stage, we could be seeing another top 20 pick for the Tigers.

The 2.92 ERA and 143 K/35 BB ratio in 101.2 IP would make Eyanson a Friday ace at just about any program in the country this year. His ferocious attack mode against hitters, combined with his dangerous arsenal and killer instinct, make him a tough matchup for opposing offenses. Although UCLA jumped on him in the first inning last week, he settled in until a rain delay cut his start short. The righty has only thrown 44 pitches in the last couple of weeks, so he should be plenty rested and chopping at the bit for his chance.

CWS Game 2 Betting Insights for LSU vs Coastal Carolina

With the wind expected to be blowing in again, the field will likely be playing as a graveyard, so the long ball is probably as close to non-existent as you can imagine. Facing a hit-and-speed-over-power offense, the main task is limiting base runners. Eyanson has only given up 81 hits this year, which is a strong sign for LSU, considering the Chants are a hit-over-power lineup. The thing that's hurt him throughout the year has been getting lazy with some of his offerings. He's gotten touched when he tries for a get-me-over heater elevated or a curve ball that isn't thrown with conviction. After getting shutout, I expect the Chants to be aggressive at the plate, so Eyanson will need to hit his spots and be sharp.

My College World Series Preview write-up detailed this Finals showdown going three games. LSU getting the first in a tight game, which came true. Coastal getting the second in a tight game. Then LSU doing some scoring in a Game 3 victory.

The Tigers definitely have a great opportunity to get this done, but knowing what I know about Coastal, these dudes aren't just going to go away. I'm a bit disappointed in the line as I had mapped out Coastal being around a +120 dog for this game, but in any case, look for the Chants to even the series in another thrilling, low-scoring pitcher's duel.

Pick: Coastal ML -108