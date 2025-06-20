This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

2025 College World Series Finals: LSU vs Coastal Carolina Picks and Preview

If you don't like College Baseball, there's something wrong with you. I mean, did you see that LSU-Arkansas finish!? This is why I do it all season, for moments like that. At the start of the CWS, I talked about the LSU over Coastal exact result (+950 - FanDuel) as being a worthy play. That aside, we're sitting on a season-long LSU futures and a Coastal +600 ticket, so we're sitting with a winner regardless of what happens.

I can't wait for this epic battle between two teams that took different routes to this stage. Let's see how it shakes out.

LSU vs Coastal Carolina odds

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (+155)

LSU Tigers (-190)

The Gods have gifted us a sweet showdown between a perennial powerhouse and a consistently top mid-major program. Their styles are definitely different, but each team plays their respective games so well. For the newcomers, one of the main things you will notice about this weekend is the dominant arms on both sides.

Analyzing the LSU's Dominant Pitching Staff

For LSU, they're backed by the best 1-2 punch in the nation in Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson. Their ERA (9th), WHIP (12th), K/9 (4th), and XFIP (5th) all rank among the nation's best as a collective staff. Aside from that, they have some of the most polarizing arms in the game. I've spoken about some of these players at great length this year.

Anderson was maybe a 2nd rounder coming into the year, but quickly jumped to first-round status as a legit superstar. It's to the point where he may not just be top five in the '25 MLB draft next month, but 1.1. His Sugar Shane McClanahan vibes have not only given LSU a legitimate ace at the top of the rotation.

Eyanson has been one of my biggest draft risers in the second half of the season. He's worked his way in 1st round conversations with his effective arsenal, athleticism, and killer mentality. Freshman Casan Evans has been a Godsend for them as both a huge piece in the backend of the bullpen, and recently an effective Game 3 starter. That doesn't include the litter of firebreathers in the bullpen with dudes like Chase Shores ripping 102 after a 90 MPH biting slider. It's a staff that's had to be the bread and butter of this team all year.

The LSU offense, like I've mentioned all year, is very good even though it's not to the 2023 level. Batting .298 with 103 HR's is certainly a lineup any team would love to have, especially when the pitching is what it has been. Red-hot Jared Jones has been the hero for this offense in Omaha with clutch hit after clutch hit. The Bear has 22 homers and a .330 average this year. But there are so many other producers like Derek Curiel, Ethan Frey, Steven "Monster" Milam etc. It will be probably be the toughest test this electric Coastal staff has faced all year.

Coastal Carolina's Path to Omaha

The Chanticleers completely flipped their team DNA. Look at their 2023 team that ranked top 10 in basically every major offensive category. That offense was legit six or seven bats deep with high-level production. But they had very little pitching. In 2025, it's littered with talented arms. And while the offense isn't electric, it's well-rounded. They play a specific brand of baseball at a high level. It's hit (.290 avg) and speed (108 steals) over power (66). Statistically, nothing jumps out in this offense, but they know how to get on base and manufacture runs.

Caden Bodine (.326 avg/.932 OPS) for my money is the best defensive catcher in the country. He's a great switch-hitter who knows how to execute in key situations. The should-be '25 1st rounder sets the tone for the rest of the team. Otherwise, it's a collection of guys like Sebastian Alexander, Colby Thorndyke, and Blake Barthol etc. who usually help carry the burden for this team. The real test will be how they fare against LSU's pitching because it's not only the best staff they will have seen all year, but easily the best two pitchers in Anderson and Eyanson.

I have to admit, it's weird seeing the Chants with a legit pitching staff. It's the first time since I started watching the sport that they've been able to really pitch. Coming into the CWS, I felt Coastal had the best and most complete weekend rotation in the field. All three of their starters have had major rebounds from last year, and 2023 in Jacob Morrison's case (missed '24 with TJ).

The bullpen also has a handful of trusted high-leverage arms led by Dom Carbone. They're collectively top of the board in most categories like ERA (2nd), WHIP (3rd), BB/9 (4th), and XFIP (20th). All three starters have an ERA below 3.30.

Despite being the Game 2 starter for most of the year, Morrison is their ace. His 2.08 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 102 K/22 BB ratio in 104 innings has catapulted him into 1st round talks for this summer. For Morrison and company, they will be dealing with probably the best and deepest lineup they've seen all year. Auburn is certainly up there, but I still give LSU the nod.

Anyway you slice it, I see this as a tight series that goes three games. Coastal isn't some cute little Cinderella pushover. They've earned the right to be here, and they are definitely dangerous. First-year head coach Kevin Schnall has done an unbelievable job preparing his guys to get them here.

As usual, I have to stick with the team I rode in on, and that's the Tigers. We're sitting pretty with three tickets (one on each team), so we will cash regardless. I see it going LSU game 1, Coastal game 2, and LSU game 3. Because of the series price, I'd ultimately prefer to bet LSU game 1 and then get back in if it goes to Game 3. Riding a 26-game win streak, the Chants are white-hot. But I think the ride ends here in dramatic fashion. Buckle up because it's about to get wild in here.

Pick: LSU -164 (FD)