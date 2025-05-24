ACC Baseball Tournament Picks: Clemson vs Georgia Tech

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks Today: ACC Tournament Best Bets

Welp, Kansas was a dud. They got boat raced by TCU, so my look was WAY off. It happens. We're back at it with only a couple days remaining in these conference tournaments. A handful are playing the Championship game on Saturday, while others will have to wait until Sunday.

The difficult part of this weekend is deciphering the pitching matchups because they're held closer to the vest than usual. And the projections don't always hold up. But I'm going to take my shot anyway. We don't have lines for all the games at the current moment, but I do have an official play we can discuss.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Odds

Clemson Tigers (+105) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-135) | Total: 13

If you missed this series during the regular season back in late March, you missed a thriller. The Tigers took game one by a thin two-run margin in Atlanta, while G-Tech blew them out in game two. Then the Tigers down 3-2 in the last frame score two to grab a 4-3 lead, and shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to secure the series. Because of Clemson's success in this tournament, they're still in the hosting conversation. And for the Jackets, a win could solidify that bid among a crowded field.

The Tigers were one of my preseason Omaha 8 teams. I've been riding with them all year, but I have to say the last few weeks has really given me a lot of second-thinking with this group. The starting rotation after Aidan Knaack (who hasn't been reliable this year) has been a huge question mark. The offense has a good amount of talent, but fails to perform at a consistently above-average level. And overall, I still think they are a better team than Georgia Tech.

It's unclear who Clemson rolls with on the mound as Knaak should be done for the weekend after pitching on Wednesday against Virginia Tech. Their late season rotation addition of now-Saturday guy, Drew Titsworth, threw on Thursday against NC State. My best guess would be freshman Talan Bell, who got the start against Pitt last Saturday in their game three.

Bell's only got 16.2 innings of work this year and in his seven appearances (six starts), he's been used as more of an opener and mid-week starter. In fact, his four innings against Pitt last week was his longest outing. Chances are Clemson could trot him out there to see how long he lasts. Ultimately, I think it will be a collection of arms today. Bell's 3.24 ERA in his limited sample size is solid, but the 12 walks in 16.2 IP (18 K's) is not so good. And facing an extremely potent Jackets offense could be a tough matchup.

As a team, G-Tech is crushing the ball this year with power (85 bops), contact (.316 avg), and some speed (78 bags/89 attempts). There's danger up and down this lineup with seven starters over .300 average. But the guy is undoubtedly Drew Burress, a name you all need to circle in red for next year. After a stellar freshman year (.381 avg/25 HR), the potential 1.1 pick in 2026 is crushing it in 2025 (.346 avg/1.187 OPS/18 HR). The Tigers pitching has been teetering, so it would be easy to see this offense go nuts.

The Jackets haven't officially declared a starter yet either, but the logical choice would be Brady Jones, their most effective weekend guy in 2025. Jones 3.80 ERA/.227 OBA have been a steady piece for a pitching staff highly maligned with questions all year. Jones isn't perfect, though (68 K/35 BB in 64 innings). The command has been an issue, but the interesting thing is in his 14 starts, he's only allowed four walks twice. Every can be expected to have two to three free passes.

Lately, he's been humming, allowing only three earned in his last three starts (18 IP). If that's the version that shows up, the Clemson offense could be stymied. In all fairness, the Tiger offense has heated up lately, scoring 66 runs in their last eight contests (8.25 runs per game). It's all about Jones limiting the walks and being able to wiggle out of jams.

I hate doubting Clemson, which I have rarely done this year, but the Jackets are playing great baseball and doing it a little more convincingly. They're the fresher team with more pitching options, and the offense is way better. I'll take the favorite at the short ML price.

Pick: Georgia Tech ML -135 (DK)

