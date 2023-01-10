This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The Red Sox don't go deep in the playoffs often, but when they have managed to do so recently, they have made it all the way. Though Boston has made it past the ALDS only three times in the last 14 seasons, the Red Sox have won the World Series twice over that span. What are Boston's World Series odds in 2023, and where can you bet on the Red Sox to win the World Series? We'll discuss the best Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered on the best Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Boston Red Sox to Win the World Series Update After Re-Signing Devers

After finishing last in the AL East at 78-84 last season, Boston understandably retooled its roster in the offseason, though the Red Sox didn't make a big splash until they agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with third baseman Rafael Devers on Jan. 4. Despite the Devers signing, betting markets haven't been overly impressed with Boston's attempts to reshape the roster.

After the latest Boston Red Sox to win the World Series update at BetMGM, the Red Sox are tied for the 20th-lowest odds at +8000. Boston's also tied for the 20th-lowest odds on FanDuel Sportsbook at +8000. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Sox come in at +7000 odds, which is once again tied for 20th. Caesars Sportsbook is more bullish on Boston's 2023 World Series chances, as the Red Sox are tied for the 15th-shortest odds at +4000.

Where to Bet On This Boston Red Sox To Win the World Series Update

The Red Sox are perennially among the top spenders in baseball, so they could still make additional moves to improve their chances. Betting right now on the Red Sox to win the 2023 World Series would allow you to lock in some long odds, which are as high as 80-to-1 on both BetMGM and FanDuel Sportsbook. To wager on any of the best Massachusetts betting apps, you must be at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where mobile sports betting has been legalized.

New users who sign up for BetMGM using BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will get a $1,000 risk-free first bet. If you wager $1,000 on the Red Sox to win the World Series at +8000 odds, a winning bet would pay out an additional $80,000. Should your first bet lose, you would be credited with $1,000 in free bets thanks to the promotion from BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

FanDuel Massachusetts is offering a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet by signing up with the FanDuel promo code. You won't have to type in any promo codes to activate this offer, and the same is true for our DraftKings Promo Code. Caesars Sportsbook currently has the lowest potential payout on Boston to win the World Series, but it also has the largest welcome bonus, as Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will fully match a losing first bet with a free bet, up to $1,250.

How To Bet This Boston Red Sox To Win the World Series Update

Each mobile sportsbook has its own betting app, but the interface between apps is similar. Once you take advantage of one or more promotions such as BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS or Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, simply fund your account then head over to the "MLB" or "Baseball" section to place your bet on the Red Sox to win the 2023 World Series.

You can navigate to the baseball betting section through the search tool or by selecting "All Sports." World Series Odds will be the first available MLB bet type you see. Simply scroll to the Boston Red Sox and press on the icon with their odds to add that wager to your bet slip, then place your bet. To take full advantage of offers such as BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS or FanDuel's No Sweat First Bet, you must wager $1,000, but feel free to place a wager as small as $1 on this Boston Red Sox to win the World Series update.