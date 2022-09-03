RotoWire Partners
Brewing Up an Eight-Pack

Brewing Up an Eight-Pack

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 3, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The week begins with a busier than usual Monday, though every team should be in action on Labor Day. There is bonus baseball, though, with a doubleheader in Baltimore. The short Thursday schedule is also buoyed by a twin bill. All told, there are 95 games on the docket.

The Thursday doubleheader gives the Brewers and Giants eight games, though Milwaukee has a much more favorable schedule. Five of the Giants' contests are scheduled to be started by a southpaw, but most are members of the tough Dodgers rotation.

The Orioles and Yankees line up for a solid week with seven at home.

It's only six games, but the Rockies are home all week.

The Braves draw the short stick with just five games.

Please stop by Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of September 5 - 11

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61506102105991011041049810099
2ATL532058995889610678909593
3BAL70770113123121103101118107107107
4BOS61506101109111

Week of September 5 - 11

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ61506102105991011041049810099
2ATL532058995889610678909593
3BAL70770113123121103101118107107107
4BOS6150610110911110410092999899
5CHC6336088106115106106102102104103
6CHW73407889485103103103989999
7CIN615069910610210410196999899
8CLE62406908990107104100999798
9COL6336012311910697102115103105104
10DET62406102899610610391999698
11HOU63360110114107101101101102102102
12KC61560848088979676949394
13LAA63333115106115989588999798
14LAD633339799991019893989798
15MIA606331011011151029488999698
16MIL826531151101039796159109108109
17MIN707341091021259497108100101101
18NYM6150688779110810396999597
19NYY71670119106107100104116106106106
20OAK606608590103999678969596
21PHI63360122126113103106114106107107
22PIT615609579106999587989496
23SD63360819193969883949695
24SF853081031061018783118979697
25SEA615609199941009688979697
26STL70743948094107110119104104104
27TB61533104101106949987959796
28TEX6153310810888949889959796
29TOR7340711011494102107121103105104
30WSH7340710610083939999969797

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Snell L@Musgrove R@Darvish R @Marquez R@Urena R@Feltner R
ATL @Irvin L@Kaprielian R @Ray L@Kirby R@Gonzales L
BALGausman R/Berrios RWhite RManoah R Bello RCrawford RWacha R
BOS@Patino R@Rasmussen R@Springs L @Voth R@Watkins R@Lyles R
CHC Dunn RMinor LCessa RRodon LWebb RWood L
CHW@Gonzales L@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Waldichuk L@Sears L@Oller R@Martinez R
CIN @Steele L@Assad R@Sampson R@Alexander R@Peralta R@Woodruff R
CLE@Singer R@Bubic L@Lynch L @Bundy R@Archer R@Ryan R
COLPeralta RWoodruff RLauer L Bumgarner LGallen RHenry L
DET@Suarez L@Mayers R@Sandoval L @Heasley R@Castillo R@Singer R
HOUPerez LOtto RKeuchel L Lorenzen RDetmers LOhtani R
KCMcKenzie RBieber RMorris R Pineda RManning RAlexander L
LAAAlexander LRodriguez LHutchison R @Garcia R@Urquidy R@Valdez L
LADWebb RWood LCobb R @Manaea L@Clevinger R@Snell L
MIA @Nola R@Gibson R@Syndergaard RScherzer RCarrasco RWalker R
MIL@Feltner R@Kuhl R@Freeland LJunis R/Hjelle RLodolo LAnderson RDunn R
MIN@Taillon R@Cole R@German R@Schmidt RCurry RQuantrill RMcKenzie R
NYM@Wilson R@Keller R@Thompson R @Cabrera R@Lopez R@Luzardo L
NYYArcher RRyan RGray RMahle RKluber RYarbrough LPatino R
OAK Wright RStrider RCease RGiolito RLynn RCueto R
PHI Luzardo LRogers LAlcantara RCorbin LFedde RAbbott R
PITWalker RdeGrom RBassitt R Mikolas RFlaherty RQuintana L
SDHenry LKelly RDavies R May RUrias LHeaney L
SEALynn RCueto RMartin R Morton ROdorizzi RFried L
SF@Heaney L@Anderson L@Kershaw L@Burnes R/Houser R@Smyly L@Stroman R@Steele L
STLAbbott RSanchez. REspino RGray R@Oviedo R@Contreras R@Brubaker R
TBWacha RHill LPivetta R @Montas R@Taillon R@Cole R
TEX@Valdez L@Javier R@McCullers R Stripling RBerrios RGausman R
TOR@Lyles R/Zimmermann L@Bradish R@Kremer R @Allard L@Dunning R@Perez L
WSH@Flaherty R@Quintana L@Montgomery L@Wainwright R@Suarez L@Wheeler R@Nola R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
