Cleveland Guardians World Series Odds Update: Can The Guardians Make A Run?

When it comes to World Series odds, the usual suspects are at the top of the list. You will find the Astros (+650), Yankees (+750), Dodgers (+750), Mets (+750), Braves (+1000), and Padres (+1000) rounding out the top six teams to win it all in 2023 at BetMGM Ohio.

Buried at No. 12 is the Cleveland Guardians, a team that has +2500 odds to win the 2023 World Series. Although that may be insulting to Guardians fans since they did win 92 games last season, the Cleveland faithful shouldn't fret too badly. +2500 odds for a 92-win team a year prior presents immense value from an MLB betting stance.

Cleveland Guardians World Series Odds Update

The Cleveland Guardians have +2500 odds to win the World Series at BetMGM Ohio. With a roster full of stars including Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, and Steven Kwan while adding Josh Bell in free agency, this Guardians club is packed with run-producing firepower.

The Guardians are not just full of notable hitters, either. They also employ a rotation that includes Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie. The Guardians have a solid balance, which is the formula that you need to make a deep run. They ended 2022 with a plus-60 run differential, good for 10th best in the MLB.

Where Can I Bet On Cleveland Guardians World Series Odds?

Although you can bet on Cleveland Guardians World Series odds at all of the best Ohio betting apps, it would be in your best interest to shop for the best price. For example, you will find the Guardians to win the World Series at +2500 odds at BetMGM Ohio and FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio. However, those are not the best odds.

The best odds on the Guardians today are slated at +3300 at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio.

Can The Guardians Make A Run To Win The World Series In 2023?

The Guardians are a value team to bet on to win the World Series in 2023. Whether you are getting their odds at +2500 at BetMGM Ohio or at +3300 at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, there is a terrific value in those numbers.

The Guardians are once again the favorites to win a weak AL Central. This is especially true since their greatest competitor, the Chicago White Sox, lost their best player Jose Abreu. Last year, Cleveland won the AL Central by 11 games.

Winning the Central gets the Guardians into the postseason. Then, anything can happen from there. The Guardians had one of the youngest rosters in the MLB last season and that will once again be the case in 2023. However, that youth will have one additional year of experience under their belt this season, which will help in the playoffs when they are chasing veteran clubs like the Astros and Yankees.

