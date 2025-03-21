College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 21

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

College Baseball Odds and Best Bets Today

Live from Nashville, I bring you the Friday night play on the college diamond. By the way, it's effing FREEZING down here, which is news to me. Almost lost my toes for the Thursday night opener. Maybe a Friday night winner will warm us up.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Baseball Odds

Oklahoma -160

Mississippi State +124

Total: N/A

The SEC play hits different, especially on a Friday. State is coming off getting swept, while OU stole the series at South Carolina last weekend. As usual, we'll see a duel between two studs on the bump. Let's see which way the wind is blowing.

The jump OU's ace, Kyson Witherspoon, has made is incredible. Last season, he was pretty good (3.71 ERA/.228 OBA) as he flashed strong stuff and a lot of potential for the Sooners. But unsurprisingly, he has looked like one of the top arms in the country this year en route to likely being one of the first five arms (at least college arms) off the board this summer.

Pitching to a 1.91 ERA/.168 OBA to go along with a 47 K/6 BB ratio across 28.1 innings, Witherspoon has solidified himself as a true "Friday Night Ace." Aside from his draft stock, he's also been a big factor in why betting Oklahoma has been insanely profitable when he's on the mound. Facing a Mississippi State lineup that's struggling, it should be a plus matchup.

The Bulldogs are usually a tough matchup at home at The Dude, though Texas did sweep them in the opener. For a team that doesn't have a great offense, it doesn't really bode well when you have to see a top pitcher in the sport. On paper, State has had a good showing in the box thanks to stat padding against the rejects of Division I baseball. But the .318 average and 35 homers as a team is fool's gold. Their big thumper right now, Noah Sullivan, is probably the main guy you need to concern yourself with (.409 average/1.234 OPS).

The big reason why Mississippi State is a tough out - at least in a game one - is because of who their ace is. Pico Kohn was a late come-on in 2024. He showed some good stuff and great poise down the stretch for the Dawgs. With a full rotation consisting of Khal Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijntje, Kohn had to battle Brooks Auger and Nate Dohm for some innings, but State knew it had its next ace for 2025.

His 3.03 ERA/.157 OBA and 43 K/5 BB ratio across 29.2 innings has given opposing batters fits thus far. Tough to pick up from the left side, Kohn commands and locates extremely well, which has limited offenses big time. Texas was his first test last weekend, and for the most part he was pretty good, though his line doesn't really reflect it (6 IP, 4 ER, 6 K, 1 BB). The Sooners offense isn't as good as what Texas has but it's an under the radar unit that can sneak up on you.

The main thing to know about this offense is and has been the same thing they've done for a while now. And that's RUN, RUN, and run some more. Causing chaos on the bases is one of the things that got them to the College World Series finals in 2022, and Skip Johnson has not changed their approach. Already 50-60 on the young season, OU is batting .307 with 24 homers as a team to go along with it. Even with six hitters batting .300 or better and eight with an OPS of .900 plus, their best bat is still not hot yet in Easton Carmichael (.299 average/.992 OPS/5 homers).

Chances are this game will be a classic pitching duel where we wish we had a first five market available. I was a huge Miss St. guy last season, but there's a reason why I'm on the opposite side this year. The way Witherspoon is going, I can't not take this number with OU. Looking for Kyson to dot on Friday and then see what his twin brother Malachi does on Saturday. I would think it's lower-scoring as well.

Pick: Oklahoma ML -160 (DK)

