College World Series Odds and Picks Update

College Baseball Futures: Pre-Conference Tournament CWS Odds Update

This is it, the final week of the regular season. It just flew by in 2025... and every year. The Future Wednesday series has been a joy, helping break down some different futures markets to take advantage of. With a full season's worth in the bank, we'll see how they end up finishing. It's not the last piece of the season, but definitely notable heading into the tournament.

College World Series Bets

Throughout the season, this column series has featured a handful of bets regarding teams to win the CWS. Pretty much all of them are in good shape at the moment. And to be fair, I didn't plan on adding anybody else into that mix, but these boys have forced my hand.

Florida Gators' Remarkable Comeback for College World Series Bid

The Florida Gators, for the second season in a row, have risen like a Phoenix from the ashes. With nine toes in the grave and the headstone coming into officially bury them, they crawl out of the abyss. Starting 1-11 in SEC play, there was NO WAY Florida was making it to June. During that horrific losing wave, even Kevin O'Sullivan looked over it. Completely fed up. A comeback wasn't just hopeless. It was impossible... until it wasn't.

After getting swept at home by the Vandy Boys in the first week of April, UF went nuclear, winning five straight series, including Arkansas and Texas (in Austin). Now heading into the last week, Florida is not just a likely bid into the Field of 64, but there's a legit chance they can steal a hosting site. With Alabama on deck in Gainesville, a series win in a very winnable matchup may do just that for them.

I'll admit, I thought they were done. Even more so this year than their all-time low last season. But it's fair to say we can't ever turn our backs on this Florida team. They just have too much talent, pedigree, and mental toughness.

Analyzing Florida Gators' Pitching Strength for CWS Success

Let's forget the fact that they're white hot right now. This team has a legit weekend rotation now with everybody back healthy. Liam Peterson, likely one of the top arms off the board in 2026, has been extremely strong (3.81 ERA, 85 K/29 BB in 59 innings) in his Friday role. Aidan King is a dazzling freshman who has scary potential in the 2027 class. King has stepped up immeasurably this year as the glue, which is reflective of his 2.90 ERA and 64 K/19 BB ratio in 59 innings. Now the dangerous Randy Johnson style lefty, 6'9" Pierce Coppola, has finally returned to the rotation after missing most of the season. The bullpen has also been strong overall, with Jake Clements shining in his closer role after transitioning from the weekend rotation.

The offense doesn't have Jac Jac this year, but even without my Italian Prince from Tampa, this lineup can still handle business. Up to 81 homers and 80 steals, this Gator offense has been blessed with new sources of production in Bobby Boser (USF transfer - .319 avg/1.000 OPS/14 HR/16 SB), Colby Shelton (.377 avg/1.064 OPS/7 HR), Brody Donay (.303 avg/1.064 OPS/14 HR), and Luke Heyman (.301 avg/.972 OPS/13 HR). This also comes with one of their top bats, Cade Kurland, missing basically the whole year.

As per usual with a Kevin O'Sullivan-led group, there's a ton of balance on both sides of the ball with some dominant pitching that can really take the next step in the big moments. We've seen it too many times. There aren't many hotter teams in the country than these boys, and with them peaking at the right time, I wouldn't be concerned about potential matchups down the road.

We saw this team pull the same stunt last year, barely getting in, only to make the run to the final four. They may be able to finish the job in 2025.

I'm taking a piece of these boys. I suggest you do the same.

Pick: Gators to win CWS +3000 (Caesars)

