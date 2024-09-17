MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 17

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We're heading into the home stretch of the regular season, leaving teams more likely to mix and match their lineups and shift their rotation. That can be frustrating for the purpose of season-long leagues but is also worth keeping in mind for DFS purposes. Make sure to confirm everyone in your lineup is still playing before first pitch at this time of year.

Pitching

Several pitchers have been pitching at strong levels available on this slate, some of whom may be expected and some that may come as a surprise. At the top of the player pool, Cole Ragans ($9,800) stands out. He has consistently maintained a strikeout rate around 30 percent this season, comfortably the highest mark of available pitchers. He draws the Tigers, who have been productive in the last month but also have a 26.3 percent strikeout rate.

Luis Gil ($8,800) is priced down relative to his peak this season but is back to approaching a full workload. He's pitched five and six innings in his last two starts. We've targeted the Mariners all season, which adds to Gil's appeal.

Tylor Megill ($7,700) has been inconsistent this season but was one of the unexpected arms referred to above. Since being recalled on August 30, Megill has delivered an impressive 18:4 K:BB ratio in 15.1 innings. The downside is Megill has struggled to work deep into games but there should be decent win potential against the Nationals.

The other pitcher in this range is Frankie Montas ($7,400). He has been effective since joining the Brewers, highlighted by topping 20 DraftKings points in three of his last five starts. The downside is a matchup against the Phillies.

Top Hitters

Casey Mize has been mediocre in three starts since returning from the injured list (IL), with much of his damage coming via the long ball (four home runs in 16 innings). Kauffman Stadium isn't particularly helpful for power, but the Royals have a few big bats in the lineup. Bobby Witt ($6,500) is the obvious choice, but MJ Melendez ($3,000) also has a .230 ISO against righties for the season and is a bonus value option.

Targeting Griffin Canning has often been a profitable option this season due to his homer problem (1.6 HR/9 for the season). Unfortunately, he draws the White Sox, which isn't a great lineup to choose from. However, Andrew Vaughn ($3,000) has quietly been good and is a cheap option to consider with plenty of upside.

Value Bats

Cole Ragans is one of the best starting options as we covered earlier, but Andy Ibanez ($2,500) is worth considering any time a lefty is on the mound. He has a .369 wOBA against southpaws and generally hits second in the Tigers' order.

Pavin Smith ($3,600) has become a regular in Arizona's lineup against right-handed pitching. His numbers are inflated by a 54-point outburst on Sept. 8, but he's been productive since. Now, he has the benefit of Coors Field. He is in the in-between range of pricing, but he pops as one of the best values on our optimizer, so he is worth highlighting.

Stacks to Consider

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Corbin Carroll ($6,000), Ketel Marte ($6,600), Christian Walker ($5,900)

We've highlighted several cheap options so far in this article, so now is the time to utilize the rest of the budget. The Diamondbacks set up well in a matchup at Coors Field, beginning with Feltner. Feltner has been effective on the road but has a 6.25 ERA and 1.58 WHIP at home for the season. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have a .362 wOBA in the last month, so they are the perfect team to take advantage of the positive environment.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.