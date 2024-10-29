DFS MLB Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 29

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

As is typically the case, Luis Gil ($16,200) is the highest-priced player as the only traditional starter set to take the mound. He's in a tough spot, appearing only once this postseason (Game 4 of the American League Championship Series), and will now be called upon to keep the Yankees' season alive. He also faded a bit down the stretch, posting a 4.20 ERA with only an 11.5 percent K:BB ratio in the second half of the season.

For those new to Showdown contests, there are no position requirements as is the case in traditional contests. Instead, each team selects a "Captain," who has their score multiplied by 1.5 but at an increased price. The remaining five positions are all utility spots and can be filled in any way that fits within the salary cap.

It could be our final night of MLB DFS for the season, as the Dodgers will seek to sweep the Yankees to take home the World Series on Tuesday night. The Yankees will send Luis Gil to the mound, while the Dodgers appear to be headed for a bullpen game. Their pitching plans could change, however, and will be worth monitoring throughout the day before lock.

Captain

Based on that, this is likely a game where we see most opt to build through star hitters. We have to start with Freddie Freeman ($12,400), who appears to have a fully healthy ankle while homering in all three World Series games. That past success doesn't necessarily mean he'll play well Tuesday night, but as the 10th-highest-priced player, he is noteworthy.

The Yankees are likely to be the more popular team to build through. It's difficult to make picks based on matchup given the lack of information about the Dodgers' plans, but Giancarlo Stanton ($13,500) has been the Yankees' hottest hitter of the postseason and is also fairly reasonably priced. We also have to mention Juan Soto ($14,700), who has delivered throughout the postseason.

Utility

There are plenty of other names to consider. Gleyber Torres ($8,200) remains locked into the leadoff role for the Yankees. He's had a quiet World Series but a solid postseason overall. He's priced aggressively, but he's a strong play based on role. Illustrative of their position in this series, the Yankees haven't had many other contributors to their offense. Anthony Volpe ($6,800) is one value option to consider.

The story is different for Los Angeles. Tommy Edman ($7,200) has emerged after an injury-plagued season to have a stellar postseason. He stood out in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and has carried that over into the World Series by posting scores of 10, 24 and four points in three World Series contests. Max Muncy ($7,600) has also occupied the fifth spot in the lineup against righties this postseason and should be in a strong position to drive in runs during rallies. In general, rostering some hitters lower in the Dodgers' lineup is a good strategy, as Gil's struggles have come primarily from his control, meaning the Dodgers could do their damage via long rallies rather than the long ball.