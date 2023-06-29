Fantasy Baseball
Erik on DraftKings: DFS Leans for Thursday, June 29th (Video)

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
June 29, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss his DFS advice for Thursday's slate of games. With a small amount of games, Erik is paying up for Max Scherzer at pitcher.  Watch for his more bargain-oriented tips.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
