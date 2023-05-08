MLB DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Erik on DraftKings: Leans for Monday's DFS Slate

Erik on DraftKings: Leans for Monday's DFS Slate

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
May 8, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his DFS picks for Monday's slate of games. For the mound, Erik likes Diamondback Zac Gallen. Watch for all his leans.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Erik Halterman plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: ehalt, FanDuel: ehalt.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, May 8
MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, May 8
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy
DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday May 8
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday May 8
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week