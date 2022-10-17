FanDuel MLB: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

They did it. The Yankees forced a Game 5. It's winner-take-all, the final game of the divisional round. Who will win Monday? And will you win at DFS? On FanDuel, you'll get $35,000 to divvy out to five players. Your MVP earns two times the points, and your Star earns 1.5 times the points. The Guardians are starting Aaron Civale, and the Yankees are starting Jameson Taillon. However, those are two pitchers who were mentioned as moving to the bullpen prior to this series, so expect quick hooks and a lot of relief arms. Here's a lineup you could go with Monday in this single-game scenario.

MVP

Anthony Rizzo, NYY vs. CLE ($8,500): Since this series is heading back to New York for Game 5, Rizzo is my MVP. He had an .840 OPS at home this year. Also, don't worry too much about a bullpen game. The southpaw has an .843 OPS against his fellow lefties since 2020.

STAR

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY vs. CLE ($8,000): Rizzo has hit well in this series, while Stanton has not. However, Stanton hit 31 home runs in 110 games this year and had an .877 OPS at home. For however long he is in the game, Civale had a 5.88 ERA on the road this year. Even getting two cracks at Civale would be great for Stanton, who has true elite power.

UTILITY

Steven Kwan, CLE at NYY ($7,500): Kwan has been Cleveland's best hitter in the playoffs, slashing .412/.444/.647. During the regular season, he slashed .298/.373/.400 with 19 stolen bases and 89 runs scored. It's easier to steal second on a righty, and maybe Kwan will keep his postseason power up in a ballpark that is often kind to lefty hitters.

Josh Naylor, CLE at NYY ($6,500): Taillon, for however long he pitches, is not exactly an ace either. He had a 3.94 FIP and allowed 1.32 home runs per nine innings. Naylor had a .522 slugging percentage versus righties and a .522 slugging percentage on the road as well. So, he's pretty much guaranteed to slug .522 in this game, right? Maybe not, but I like his upside at the plate.

Jose Trevino, NYY vs. CLE ($4,500): This last spot came down solely to salary space, as the first four guys were all hitters I really wanted. It was either going to be Trevino or Myles Straw. Well, Civale is the worse of the two starting pitchers. He had a 5.88 ERA on the road, as I mentioned, and since 2020, righties have hit .271 against him. Trevino had a .730 OPS at home, which is better than his road numbers, so that also helps. Hey, anything you get from this final spot in your lineup is found money, perhaps literally.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.