Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Trout Out for Foreseeable Future

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The type of tear also influences treatment options. Tears come in an assortment of patterns including flap tears, longitudinal tears, and several others.

Treatment and recovery of meniscus injury is dependent on the location of the tear and the type of tear. Small tears on the outer aspect of the disc receive a steady supply of blood and can occasionally heal conservatively. However, as you move inward, the amount of available blood drops. As a result, tears in this location often require surgical intervention.

The knee is equipped with two fibrocartilage discs, specifically designed to absorb high amounts of stress while maintaining their elasticity. This design allows the menisci to act as both a shock absorber and a stabilizer. The medial meniscus, located on the inside aspect of the knee, is shaped like a C, while the outside or lateral meniscus is almost completely O-shaped. The two discs sit on the joint surface of the tibia, creating a buffer with it and the femur.

The Angels outfielder will be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his left knee. The procedure was required to address a tear in one of the cartilage discs of the joint known as the meniscus.

Mike Trout

Once the type and location of the tear are determined through an MRI, the exact surgery necessary can be determined. A true meniscus repair has better long-term results than a partial or full meniscus removal, though the recovery time following surgery is often longer. Still, it is important to remember the tear must have occurred in a specific spot in a specific way for a repair to even be a possibility.

A meniscectomy, or removal, is the more common of the two procedures and has a much quicker return to play timeline. A player with a meniscectomy can usually return to activity within six weeks but it does come with an increase in long-term risks like osteoarthritis.

Details regarding Trout's injury and treatment have revealed he underwent a partial meniscectomy of his medial meniscus. With the problematic tissue gone, Trout should be able to begin his rehab plan relatively quickly. He is expected to return at some point this season. A six- to eight-week window is a realistic possibility but an eight- to 10-week recovery seems more likely.

Trea Turner

The Phillies will be without their All-Star shortstop for at least six weeks after Turner suffered a strained hamstring.

The hamstrings are a dynamic muscle group that influence multiple joints of the lower extremity, including the hip and knee. Injuries to the hamstring are the most commonly reported injury in baseball and have a high rate of recurrence.

In general, a muscle strain occurs when the tissue is stressed beyond its yield point, a biomechanical property unique to each structure. Once an injury has occurred, it receives a medical grade based on the severity of the accrued damage. A mild or Grade 1 strain happens when damage occurs on a microscopic level. The injured athlete may report pain or discomfort but has no accompanying loss of function. A moderate or Grade 2 strain involves damage to actual muscle fibers and is often referred to as a partial or incomplete tear. A strain that receives a Grade 3 or higher classification is considered severe and may be called a complete tear or rupture. Surgery is often needed to repair the associated damage.

Based on the estimated timeline, it is likely Turner is dealing with a Grade 2 strain. He has a chance to return by mid-June but this will an issue worth monitoring for the remainder of the year. As mentioned, the recurrence rate is high with hamstring strains, and Turner's style of play may only increase those odds. Edmundo Sosa becomes the primary shortstop for the Phillies.

Check Swings

Nathan Eovaldi: The Rangers right-hander is expected to miss time with a groin strain, though it sounds like the injury is mild. Texas believes he will not need a rehab assignment and should be able to return to action after missing the minimal amount of time. I briefly mentioned the importance of the groin on pitching last week when detailing Blake Snell's injury, but Eovaldi's issue appears less severe. Jack Leiter will get another chance to impress and fill in for Eovaldi for at least two trips through the rotation.

Cristian Javier: The Houston right-hander, out nursing a neck injury, managed to throw 68 pitches during his rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi over the weekend. Barring a setback, look for Javier to return this weekend against the Tigers.

Nolan Jones: The Rockies outfielder hit the IL with a lower back strain. The strain is reportedly mild, but his recovery window remains fluid. He did manage to resume throwing and running drills over the weekend but a mid-May return seems like the most likely outcome. Jordan Beck was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot but has struggled out of the gate. He is currently batting .143 without a RBI or stolen base.

Wyatt Langford and Chas McCormick: Two young talents in Texas are also recovering from hamstring injuries. In Houston, McCormick hit the IL early last week with what was described as hamstring discomfort. Langford's injury appears more significant, as he is expected to miss multiple weeks for the Rangers after suffering a hamstring strain over the weekend. As a result, both players will return with an elevated degree of risk, with McCormick's inherent risk compounded by his injury history. McCormick has previously battled lower back problems, an area of the body often linked to hamstring tightness or weakness. Carefully watch their progress over the next several weeks, but make sure you invest in a reliable insurance policy should they suffer secondary injuries.

Steven Kwan: The Guardians outfielder is also out with a hamstring injury. His problem is being described as left hamstring tightness, though this is likely to be a low-grade strain. An MRI may reveal more specifics, but it seems likely Kwan is looking at a multiweek absence. Prospect Kyle Manzardo has been called up from Triple-A Columbus and will take over in the Cleveland outfield.