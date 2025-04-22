How Does Each MLB Team Perform In May?

As the heart of the Major League Baseball regular season grinds on, it's worth wondering where each of the 30 teams in The Show have gone in Mays of late, which got us at RotoWire.com thinking about which franchises have fared the best in recent years during the second full month of baseball's calendar year.

With that in mind, we broke down each club's May record from 2015 to 2024 (excluding the 2020 COVID season), with a handful of powerhouse clubs ranking atop the list, but also a few surprises dotted in for good measure.

Best MLB Teams in the Month of May (Last 10 Seasons)

Rank Team Record Win Percentage 1 New York Yankees 157-93 .628 2 Houston Astros 159-96 .624 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 155-94 .622 4 Tampa Bay Rays 142-111 .561 5 San Francisco Giants 139-114 .549 6 Minnesota Twins 135-116 .538 7 Texas Rangers 135-117 .536 T-8 St. Louis Cardinals 132-116 .532 T-8 Cleveland Guardians 133-117 .532 T-10 Boston Red Sox 132-117 .530 T-10 Milwaukee Brewers 133-118 .530 12 Washington Nationals 130-122 .516 13 San Diego Padres 125-124 .502 14 Chicago Cubs 125-125 .500 T-15 Atlanta Braves 124-126 .496 T-15 Colorado Rockies 122-124 .496 17 Seattle Mariners 125-129 .492 18 New York Mets 122-130 .484 19 Los Angeles Angels 121-134 .475 T-20 Kansas City Royals 116-135 .462 T-20 Toronto Blue Jays 115-134 .462 22 Chicago White Sox 119-139 .461 23 Philadelphia Phillies 113-135 .456 24 Detroit Tigers 114-139 .451 25 Cincinnati Reds 109-138 .441 26 Pittsburgh Pirates 108-140 .435 27 Arizona Diamondbacks 108-142 .432 28 Baltimore Orioles 108-143 .430 29 Miami Marlins 103-144 .417 30 Athletics 105-152 .409

Who Has Thrived in May?

Of the 30 teams in the Majors, no team has done better since 2015 in the fifth month of the calendar year than the Bronx Bombers, with the New York Yankees posting a 157-93 (.628) mark in May, beating out other success stories like the Houston Astros (159-96/.624), Los Angeles Dodgers (155-94/.622) and the Tampa Bay Rays (142-111/.561).

Of the MLB teams in the May top 10 since 2015, only the Yankees (last title in 2009), Rays (no titles), Giants (last title in 2014), Twins (last title in 1991), Cardinals (last title in 2011), Guardians (last title in 1948) and Brewers (no titles) have not won it all in the past decade.

Conversely, the Astros (2017 and 2022) and Dodgers (2020 and 2024) are the only repeat World Series winners during that 10-year stretch, while the Boston Red Sox just missed, winning titles in 2013 and 2018. The Texas Rangers (2023) are the other recent champ in the top 10.

Of the other teams to win a title since 2015, the Washington Nationals (12th, 130-122, .516), Atlanta Braves (T-15th, 124-126, .496), Chicago Cubs (14th, 125-125, .500) and Kansas City Royals (T-20th, 116-135, .462) ranked outside the top 10, illustrating how long the MLB season is and how much time there is to rebound as a club if you struggle in May.

Leaguewide, the MLB club with the worst May winning percentage over the last 10 years was the Athletics, who have gone 105-152 (.409) during the month, ranking behind other teams on the May struggle bus like the Miami Marlins (103-144/.417), Baltimore Orioles (108-143/.430) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (108-142/.432).