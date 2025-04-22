How Does Each MLB Team Perform In May?

As the heart of the Major League Baseball regular season grinds on, it's worth wondering where each of the 30 teams in The Show have gone in Mays of late, which got us at RotoWire.com thinking about which franchises have fared the best in recent years during the second full month of baseball's calendar year.
With that in mind, we broke down each club's May record from 2015 to 2024 (excluding the 2020 COVID season), with a handful of powerhouse clubs ranking atop the list, but also a few surprises dotted in for good measure.
Best MLB Teams in the Month of May (Last 10 Seasons)
Rank
Team
Record
Win Percentage
1
New York Yankees
157-93
.628
2
Houston Astros
159-96
.624
3
Los Angeles Dodgers
155-94
.622
4
Tampa Bay Rays
142-111
.561
5
San Francisco Giants
139-114
.549
6
Minnesota Twins
135-116
.538
7
Texas Rangers
135-117
.536
T-8
St. Louis Cardinals
132-116
.532
T-8
Cleveland Guardians
133-117
.532
T-10
Boston Red Sox
132-117
.530
T-10
Milwaukee Brewers
133-118
.530
12
Washington Nationals
130-122
.516
13
San Diego Padres
125-124
.502
14
Chicago Cubs
125-125
.500
T-15
Atlanta Braves
124-126
.496
T-15
Colorado Rockies
122-124
.496
17
Seattle Mariners
125-129
.492
18
New York Mets
122-130
.484
19
Los Angeles Angels
121-134
.475
T-20
Kansas City Royals
116-135
.462
T-20
Toronto Blue Jays
115-134
.462
22
Chicago White Sox
119-139
.461
23
Philadelphia Phillies
113-135
.456
24
Detroit Tigers
114-139
.451
25
Cincinnati Reds
109-138
.441
26
Pittsburgh Pirates
108-140
.435
27
Arizona Diamondbacks
108-142
.432
28
Baltimore Orioles
108-143
.430
29
Miami Marlins
103-144
.417
30
Athletics
105-152
.409
Who Has Thrived in May?
Of the 30 teams in the Majors, no team has done better since 2015 in the fifth month of the calendar year than the Bronx Bombers, with the New York Yankees posting a 157-93 (.628) mark in May, beating out other success stories like the Houston Astros (159-96/.624), Los Angeles Dodgers (155-94/.622) and the Tampa Bay Rays (142-111/.561).
Of the MLB teams in the May top 10 since 2015, only the Yankees (last title in 2009), Rays (no titles), Giants (last title in 2014), Twins (last title in 1991), Cardinals (last title in 2011), Guardians (last title in 1948) and Brewers (no titles) have not won it all in the past decade.
Conversely, the Astros (2017 and 2022) and Dodgers (2020 and 2024) are the only repeat World Series winners during that 10-year stretch, while the Boston Red Sox just missed, winning titles in 2013 and 2018. The Texas Rangers (2023) are the other recent champ in the top 10.
Of the other teams to win a title since 2015, the Washington Nationals (12th, 130-122, .516), Atlanta Braves (T-15th, 124-126, .496), Chicago Cubs (14th, 125-125, .500) and Kansas City Royals (T-20th, 116-135, .462) ranked outside the top 10, illustrating how long the MLB season is and how much time there is to rebound as a club if you struggle in May.
Leaguewide, the MLB club with the worst May winning percentage over the last 10 years was the Athletics, who have gone 105-152 (.409) during the month, ranking behind other teams on the May struggle bus like the Miami Marlins (103-144/.417), Baltimore Orioles (108-143/.430) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (108-142/.432).