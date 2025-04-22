MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
How Does Each MLB Team Perform In May?

How Does Each MLB Team Perform In May?

Written by 
Christopher Boan 
Published on April 22, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

As the heart of the Major League Baseball regular season grinds on, it's worth wondering where each of the 30 teams in The Show have gone in Mays of late, which got us at RotoWire.com thinking about which franchises have fared the best in recent years during the second full month of baseball's calendar year. 

With that in mind, we broke down each club's May record from 2015 to 2024 (excluding the 2020 COVID season), with a handful of powerhouse clubs ranking atop the list, but also a few surprises dotted in for good measure.  

Best MLB Teams in the Month of May (Last 10 Seasons) 

Rank 

Team 

Record 

Win Percentage 

1 

New York Yankees 

157-93 

.628 

2 

Houston Astros 

159-96 

.624 

3 

Los Angeles Dodgers 

155-94 

.622 

4 

Tampa Bay Rays 

142-111 

.561 

5 

San Francisco Giants 

139-114 

.549 

6 

Minnesota Twins 

135-116 

.538 

7 

Texas Rangers 

135-117 

.536 

T-8 

St. Louis Cardinals 

132-116 

.532 

T-8 

Cleveland Guardians 

133-117 

.532 

T-10 

Boston Red Sox 

132-117 

.530 

T-10 

Milwaukee Brewers 

133-118 

.530 

12 

Washington Nationals 

130-122 

.516 

13 

San Diego Padres 

125-124 

.502 

14 

Chicago Cubs 

125-125 

.500 

T-15 

Atlanta Braves 

124-126 

.496 

T-15 

Colorado Rockies 

122-124 

.496 

17 

Seattle Mariners 

125-129 

.492 

18 

New York Mets 

122-130 

.484 

19 

Los Angeles Angels 

121-134 

.475 

T-20 

Kansas City Royals 

116-135 

.462 

T-20 

Toronto Blue Jays 

115-134 

.462 

22 

Chicago White Sox 

119-139 

.461 

23 

Philadelphia Phillies 

113-135 

.456 

24 

Detroit Tigers 

114-139 

.451 

25 

Cincinnati Reds 

109-138 

.441 

26 

Pittsburgh Pirates 

108-140 

.435 

27 

Arizona Diamondbacks 

108-142 

.432 

28 

Baltimore Orioles 

108-143 

.430 

29 

Miami Marlins 

103-144 

.417 

30 

Athletics 

105-152 

.409 

Who Has Thrived in May?

Of the 30 teams in the Majors, no team has done better since 2015 in the fifth month of the calendar year than the Bronx Bombers, with the New York Yankees posting a 157-93 (.628) mark in May, beating out other success stories like the Houston Astros (159-96/.624), Los Angeles Dodgers (155-94/.622) and the Tampa Bay Rays (142-111/.561).  

Of the MLB teams in the May top 10 since 2015, only the Yankees (last title in 2009), Rays (no titles), Giants (last title in 2014), Twins (last title in 1991), Cardinals (last title in 2011), Guardians (last title in 1948) and Brewers (no titles) have not won it all in the past decade.  

Conversely, the Astros (2017 and 2022) and Dodgers (2020 and 2024) are the only repeat World Series winners during that 10-year stretch, while the Boston Red Sox just missed, winning titles in 2013 and 2018. The Texas Rangers (2023) are the other recent champ in the top 10.  

Of the other teams to win a title since 2015, the Washington Nationals (12th, 130-122, .516), Atlanta Braves (T-15th, 124-126, .496), Chicago Cubs (14th, 125-125, .500) and Kansas City Royals (T-20th, 116-135, .462) ranked outside the top 10, illustrating how long the MLB season is and how much time there is to rebound as a club if you struggle in May.  

Leaguewide, the MLB club with the worst May winning percentage over the last 10 years was the Athletics, who have gone 105-152 (.409) during the month, ranking behind other teams on the May struggle bus like the Miami Marlins (103-144/.417), Baltimore Orioles (108-143/.430) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (108-142/.432). 

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Christopher Boan
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
Lineup Lowdown: National League
Lineup Lowdown: National League
Collette Calls: The Struggle Bus
Collette Calls: The Struggle Bus
Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 22
Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS: Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS: Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23