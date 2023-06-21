Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 MLB Prospects for Redraft Leagues, June 21

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

Encarnacion-Strand was set to regain the top spot all to himself after splitting the spot with Luis Matos before his announced promotion, but he'll drop to the two spot with the news

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

All stats as of June 20.

1. Gavin Williams, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 12 G, 60.1IP, 2.39 ERA, 4 HR allowed, 24 BB, 81 SO for Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Once again, a team made it easy on us for this week's list. Williams will make his MLB debut Wednesday, and it will be a very soft landing as he'll square off against the Athletics. A first-round pick in 2021, Williams has the potential to be an ace someday with his ability to get his fastball over 100 mph and strong secondary offerings to boost that heater. The Guardians have an outstnading track record in developing their starters as of late, and this isn't likely to be a one-start scenario for Williams. He's well worth a roster add if still available in any eligible format.

2. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 201 AB, .348/.421/.687, 17 HR, 1 SB, 23 BB, 51 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

Encarnacion-Strand was set to regain the top spot all to himself after splitting the spot with Luis Matos before his announced promotion, but he'll drop to the two spot with the news that Williams is getting the call up. It's also worth noting that the 23-year-old played a pair of games in the outfield last week, which seems to suggest that the Reds are looking for a way to get his bat into the lineup sooner than later, and Wil Myers was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Tuesday. There's still no guarantee that Encarnacion-Strand makes his debut anytime soon, but that's true for every player on this list at this point. It's also true that no prospect matches his offensive potential for the 2023 season, and it's better to have him on your roster too early than being too late.

3. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 271 AB, .325/.368/.546, 11 HR, 11 SB, 14 BB, 47 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio missed a few games with an ankle injury last week, but he returned in fine form with a two-homer game for Syracuse on Thursday and a four-hit effort for the Triple-A Mets on Saturday. What's also of note is that Mauricio has played left field in three of his last four starts, as New York is looking for ways to find a spot for the left-handed hitter in their lineup similar to the way the Reds are experimenting with ways to find room for Encarnacion-Strand. Mauricio doesn't have quite the same kind of power as the latter, but he's a left-handed hitter who can provide a 25-to-30 homer pace while also (potentially) helping in the stolen base category with an average that shouldn't be a detriment even with some contact issues.

4. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 214 AB, .262/.370/.491, 10 HR, 1 SB, 38 BB, 51 SO for Triple-A Durham.

The consistency has just not been there for Manzardo in 2023, at least in terms of hitting for average and power. The one thing he has kept going is a strong approach at the plate, and a three-walk game Saturday versus Charlotte has helped him put up a .404 on-base percentage over his last 10 games. He also had a two-hit game on Friday against the Knights, but that broke an 0-for-13 stretch over three games; the kind of skids he's shown a little more often than expected in the 2023 campaign. Manzardo still has a real chance to help the Rays and fantasy managers before the season comes to a conclusion, but the Rays probably need to see him go on a more extended hot run before giving him that opportunity.

5. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 170 AB, .341/.472/.547, 8 HR, 6 SB, 42 BB, 51 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser has picked up multiple hits in his last three starts with the Tides, and over the last 10 games he's slashing an impressive .387/.487/.516 over 31 at-bats. If there's a smidgen of a concern, it's that he hasn't homered since June 4, and the outfielder has stolen just one base over those 10 contests as well. That's a bit nitpicky, as Cowser has been among the most impressive prospects in the sport even after missing time with injury. The only reason he doesn't headline this list is the Orioles are full at the moment. Cowser absolutely has a chance to force his way into the Baltimore lineup before the season concludes, and maybe even in the summer months.

6. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 124 AB, .290/.369/.403, 1 HR, 2 SB, 14 BB, 27 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

If Colas were playing better, he'd be easy to justify near the top of this list in part because of the fact he's already had a taste of MLB action and the White Sox' current situation. Unfortunately, Colas has struggled in the month of June with a .232/.318/.339 slash line, with just four extra-base hits over his 63 plate appearances. There's no questioning the talent of Colas; he has a plus hit tool with above-average power in his left-handed bat. The question is whether or not he's capable of applying it at the highest level. I'm still a believer, and I'd give him another chance when the White Sox decide to do the same.

7. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 12 G, 58.1 IP, 2.47 ERA, 8 HR allowed, 29 BB, 88 SO for Triple-A Iowa.

After struggling with his command in his previous two starts, Brown was superb against Triple-A Indianapolis last Tuesday with six scoreless innings, 11 strikeouts, and just one free pass after walking 11 batters in the previous two contests. The right-hander has now fanned 11 in two of his last four appearances, and he's struck out 58 hitters over 38.1 innings over his eight starts as a member of the Iowa pitching staff. Brown looks ready to go, and it's just a matter of when Chicago will deem him ready for that opportunity.

8. Jordan Westburg, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 251 AB, .291/.371/.570, 17 HR, 5 SB, 28 BB, 59 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

The hits have not been falling for Westburg as of late, and over his last 10 games, the 24-year-old is slashing just .211/.302/.395 and he hasn't picked up a homer since a doubleheader versus Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 10. Some of this was just some due regression from a hitter who has put up some of the best numbers in the minors more than anything, and he was able to pick up a three-hit effort with a double during the first game of a twin bill versus Worcester on Friday. Still, he's going to have to pick it up again to justify a promotion, and there are a lot of mouths to feed in the Baltimore infield.

9. Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 70 AB, .257/.358/.386, 1 HR, 6 SB, 10 BB, 10 SO for Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick is back in action after missing close to six weeks while recovering from surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb, and he picked up a pair of hits in both of his first two games after returning to Nashville while also picking up his first homer. The 2021 first-round selection has a chance to be a demon on the bases with plus-plus speed, and his swing path suggests he should be able to hit for a high average at the highest level. Frelick appeared to be on the precipice of a call-up to begin the 2023 season, and his ability to potentially contribute in multiple categories when healthy makes him someone fantasy managers have to monitor over the second half of the year.

10. Owen White, RHP, Texas Rangers

2023 stats that matter: 12 G, 56.1 IP, 3.51 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 23 BB, 48 SO at Double-A Frisco; 1 G, 2 IP, 13.50 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 1 BB, 2 SO for Texas.

White made his MLB debut before getting a chance to start for Triple-A Round Rock, and while the results were mixed over his two frames against the Angels, there were certainly flashes that suggest he has a chance to succeed in 2023 if/when the Rangers make him a member of their rotation this summer. The right-hander has four pitches that get plus grades in his arsenal, and he throws all four offerings for strikes while generally hitting his spots. White isn't a future ace, but he has a chance to be a mid-rotation arm in the short-term, and playing behind the loaded Texas lineup certainly doesn't hurt.

Also considered: Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks; Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox