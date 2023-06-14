Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, June 14

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

Last week , it was suggested that you could argue several prospects could make a case for this spot after Elly De La Cruz and

We are cheating this week, folks. Just before finishing this article, Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured forearm, and Matos was removed from Triple-A Sacramento's lineup after hitting his 10th homer of the season. You don't have to be a genius to know what this means. Matos has bounced back from an awful 2022 season (.636 OPS) to show the Top 50 prospect form he did in 2021, as he has plus tools in his hit and speed, and he's starting to develop some power in his right-handed bat. Matos could contribute in several categories with the Giants, and while it's reasonable to expect some struggles, there's enough upside to easily justify rostering him in the overwhelming majority of formats.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

1A. Luis Matos, OF, San Francisco Giants

2023 stats that matter: 221 AB, .348/.415/.548, 9 HR, 15 SB, 24 BB, 20 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

We are cheating this week, folks. Just before finishing this article, Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured forearm, and Matos was removed from Triple-A Sacramento's lineup after hitting his 10th homer of the season. You don't have to be a genius to know what this means. Matos has bounced back from an awful 2022 season (.636 OPS) to show the Top 50 prospect form he did in 2021, as he has plus tools in his hit and speed, and he's starting to develop some power in his right-handed bat. Matos could contribute in several categories with the Giants, and while it's reasonable to expect some struggles, there's enough upside to easily justify rostering him in the overwhelming majority of formats.

1B. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 177 AB, .362/.427/.734, 17 HR, 0 SB, 19 BB, 44 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

Last week, it was suggested that you could argue several prospects could make a case for this spot after Elly De La Cruz and Jordan Walker were promoted. We regret the error. Encarnacion-Strand has picked up at least two hits in four of his last five chances, and he's homered in back-to-back games as well. The only risk here is this is an article about imminent arrivals, and there's no clear word on just how soon that arrival will be. Still, at this point in the season, it's hard to imagine there's not room on a fantasy roster for Encarnacion-Strand (if there isn't, congrats on having one heck of a fantasy team), and his ability to contribute in three-to-four categories makes him worth picking up right now.

2. Bo Naylor, C, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 206 AB, .257/.397/.500, 12 HR, 0 SB, 47 BB, 52 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 2 AB, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 SB, 0 BB, 0 SO for Cleveland.

Take a look at Naylor's numbers above. Then take a look at the numbers that Mike Zunino has put up in Cleveland for an offense that hasn't exactly been dominant in 2023. Guardians Assistant General Manager James Harris recently spoke to reporters in regards to Naylor, with a lot of talk about working on handling an MLB staff and wanting Naylor to come up when he's ready to stay up for good. It sounds more like a team wanting to bleed every ounce out of the money still owed to Zunino more than anything else if this writer is being honest. Even if Naylor isn't up for another few weeks, his power and ability to get on base on top of his positional value make him worthy of the second spot.

3. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 195 AB, .272/.373/.513, 10 HR, 1 SB, 33 BB, 46 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Manzardo is heating up again, and after going 2-for-5 with a homer – his second in three games – he's seen his on-base percentage, average and slugging percentage all go up over 10 points in the last week. Those numbers are solid, but maybe don't tell the story of how talented Manzardo is; a first baseman with a 70-grade hit tool (on the 20-80 scouting scale), with well above-average power and a strong approach at the plate. The Rays' roster seems full at the moment, but if Manzardo keeps performing, he's going to give Tampa Bay a difficult decision; one that could benefit the Rays and fantasy GMs equally.

4. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 250 AB, .320/.360/.524, 8 HR, 9 SB, 11 BB, 44 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

There was some talk that Mauricio could be receiving a promotion to the Mets this week, but that was quickly shut down by multiple reporters. While it may not be this week, the 22-year-old could – and should – be on his way to the majors shortly, even thought he's only hit .200 with a .506 OPS over his last 10 games. There's well-above-average power in his bat, and he is able to make enough hard contact to suggest he won't be a huge detriment in the batting average with some stolen bases for good measure. The Mets could use an offensive boost. Mauricio could provide just that while providing a boost to fantasy lineups in turn.

5. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 152 AB, .336/.482/.566, 8 HR, 5 SB, 42 BB, 45 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

The case against Cowser is pretty obvious. The Orioles' outfield is full and that's even with Cedric Mullins (groin) on the 10-day injured list. The case for Cowser is just as obvious, if not more so. Exhibit A: Those numbers above. End of evidence. The 23-year-old is one of the best pure hitting prospects in baseball, and he's the type of player who can contribute in every category but steals at the highest level. He may not be a player you need to roster right now, but you can justify placing him on your bench knowing that if he does get a chance to play for Baltimore in 2023, he can be a difference maker.

6. Gavin Williams, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 11 G, 55.1 IP, 2.28 ERA, 4 HR allowed, 21 BB, 76 SO for Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Williams had his worst start of the 2023 season Thursday, as he allowed more than two runs for the first time against Triple-A Louisville with four innings of three-run baseball. He's human after all, folks. The 2021 first-round selection has been mostly dominant in the 2023 campaign, and the only reason he doesn't rank in the top half of this list is that the Cleveland rotation doesn't have any openings just yet. That being said, when the Guardians believe that Williams is ready to go they're going to make room for his right arm in that starting five. And several of Cleveland's starters have been the subject of trade rumors. In terms of potential impact, no fantasy prospect comes close to offering what Williams does for the 2023 campaign.

7. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 124 AB, .290/.369/.403, 1 HR, 2 SB, 14 BB, 27 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

If Colas were playing better, he'd be easy to justify near the top of this list in part because of the fact he's already had a taste of MLB action and the White Sox current situation. Unfortunately, Colas has struggled in the month of June with a .258/.343/.290 slash with just one extra-base hit over his 35 plate appearances. There's no questioning the talent of Colas; he has a plus hit tool with above-average power in his left-handed bat. The question is whether or not he's capable of applying it at the highest level. I'm still a believer, and I'd give him another chance when the White Sox decide to do the same.

8. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 11 G, 52.1 IP, 2.75 ERA, 8 HR allowed, 29 BB, 77 SO for Triple-A Iowa.

Brown has really struggled since being placed on this list last week, particularly with his control. The right-hander has walked 11 over his last two outings over just 8.1 innings of work, and he's given up five earned runs in the process. The good news is he's also struck out 11, so the swing-and-miss stuff is still there for Brown even while he's not been able to locate his offerings. Brown has a great chance of making starts for the Cubs before the 2023 season comes to a conclusion, but he'll need to keep the walks to a dull roar before he's going to get that opportunity.

9. Jordan Westburg, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 230 AB, .300/.378/.600, 17 HR, 5 SB, 25 BB, 57 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

Westburg has struggled to hit for average over the last week or so with a .225 mark over his most recent 40 at-bats, but he's gotten on at a respectable – if uninspiring – .326 clip while showing off his power with three roundtrippers in that timeframe. The only reason Westburg isn't near the top of this list is that there's the same issue for him as Cowser; an extremely talented player who appears to be blocked from an everyday spot. That being said, Westburg's ability to hit for power and play in the middle of the infield (or third base, if they so choose) makes him a player fantasy managers should sprint to their laptops to add if/when Baltimore gives him a chance.

10. Emmet Sheehan, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 12 G, 1.86 ERA, 53.1 IP, 5 HR allowed, 23 BB, 88 SO at Double-A Tulsa.

So, this is aggressive. But after talking to some scouts and watching a few of Sheehan's outings, I'm willing to take the "risk" of adding him to this list; especially now that Sheehan has been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. A sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Boston College, Sheehan has a 70-grade fastball that is complemented with a plus change and two breaking-balls that flash average or better. The issue for the 23-year-old is walks, but his ability to miss bats can compensate for some self-inflicted damage. Sheehan is going to have to dominate batters in the PCL to receive a promotion this year, but the stuff is good enough for him to do just that. At the very least, he needs to be monitored.

Also considered: Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Michael Busch, INF/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers; Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks; Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers; Henry Davis, C, Pittsburgh Pirates; Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox